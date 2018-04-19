DAWN.COM

NAB to initiate inquiry against PPP's Agha Siraj Durrani for 'holding assets beyond his means'

Imtiaz AliApril 19, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday announced that it will launch an investigation against Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani for allegedly holding assets beyond his means.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal also decided to investigate the matter of the alleged irregularities in the award of contracts by Durrani and Sindh Assembly Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Farooq during construction of the new assembly building.

The bureau was heavily criticised for having a “biased attitude” towards PPP when it arrested former Sindh home minister Sharjeel Memon in November last year over charges of alleged corruption.

In a resolution that was tabled at the time — which all opposition parties except MQM rejected — members of the assembly had called upon the federal government to adopt a “uniform policy about its judicial system” throughout Pakistan and strictly follow it.

M. Saeed
Apr 19, 2018 07:21pm

NAB should start investigation against all new car owners who ride Rs. 2 million worth of cars without paying income tax.

