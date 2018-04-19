Sarfraz makes cricket stars clean up after themselves

After helping the national cricket team clean up its act this past year, it seems captain Sarfraz Ahmed now wants his players to clean up after themselves.

During the ongoing training camp at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, several of the national team stars were seen gathering empty water bottles and disposing them off — apparently at Sarfraz's command.

The general tradition in sports is for the rookies and newcomers to perform menial tasks. But duties under Sarfraz's regime are shared, and so newbies such as Imamul Haq and Haris Sohail, and stars such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir all pitched in, helping clean up the Gaddafi Stadium.

The national training camp for the twin tours of England and Ireland kicked off today, with 15 of the 16-man squad taking part. The sole absentee was Mohammad Abbas who is currently playing country cricket.