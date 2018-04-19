DAWN.COM

Sarfraz makes cricket stars clean up after themselves

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated April 19, 2018

After helping the national cricket team clean up its act this past year, it seems captain Sarfraz Ahmed now wants his players to clean up after themselves.

During the ongoing training camp at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, several of the national team stars were seen gathering empty water bottles and disposing them off — apparently at Sarfraz's command.

The general tradition in sports is for the rookies and newcomers to perform menial tasks. But duties under Sarfraz's regime are shared, and so newbies such as Imamul Haq and Haris Sohail, and stars such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir all pitched in, helping clean up the Gaddafi Stadium.

The national training camp for the twin tours of England and Ireland kicked off today, with 15 of the 16-man squad taking part. The sole absentee was Mohammad Abbas who is currently playing country cricket.

Comments (10)

Karachi Wala
Apr 19, 2018 06:48pm

That's the real captain - teaching them cricket as well as civic sense.

Asif Khasmiri
Apr 19, 2018 07:01pm

Excellent - good to read this!

Sajid Iqbal
Apr 19, 2018 07:26pm

Good example set by the skipper.

Ehsan
Apr 19, 2018 07:35pm

The whole country needs to learn to clean up

ss
Apr 19, 2018 07:43pm

Nice gesture of responsibilities by Captain Sarfaraz that's how mentoring should be .

ahsan7979
Apr 19, 2018 08:23pm

Mark of a true leader. No VIP culture. have some civic sense.

Vijay
Apr 19, 2018 08:29pm

From the other side of the border hats off to Captain Afridi.✌️✌️✌️✌️

Muhib E Watan
Apr 19, 2018 08:54pm

It's better Najam Sethi himself join the clean up routine with the team in the cricket stadium and make this sort of on going national event.

Kash
Apr 19, 2018 09:03pm

hope they recycled them

Concerned Citizen
Apr 19, 2018 09:38pm

Acts like these encourage general masses to be more responsible while disposing waste. And encourage them not to litter and keep public places clean.

