Sarfraz makes cricket stars clean up after themselves
After helping the national cricket team clean up its act this past year, it seems captain Sarfraz Ahmed now wants his players to clean up after themselves.
During the ongoing training camp at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, several of the national team stars were seen gathering empty water bottles and disposing them off — apparently at Sarfraz's command.
The general tradition in sports is for the rookies and newcomers to perform menial tasks. But duties under Sarfraz's regime are shared, and so newbies such as Imamul Haq and Haris Sohail, and stars such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir all pitched in, helping clean up the Gaddafi Stadium.
The national training camp for the twin tours of England and Ireland kicked off today, with 15 of the 16-man squad taking part. The sole absentee was Mohammad Abbas who is currently playing country cricket.
That's the real captain - teaching them cricket as well as civic sense.
Excellent - good to read this!
Good example set by the skipper.
The whole country needs to learn to clean up
Nice gesture of responsibilities by Captain Sarfaraz that's how mentoring should be .
Mark of a true leader. No VIP culture. have some civic sense.
From the other side of the border hats off to Captain Afridi.✌️✌️✌️✌️
It's better Najam Sethi himself join the clean up routine with the team in the cricket stadium and make this sort of on going national event.
hope they recycled them
Acts like these encourage general masses to be more responsible while disposing waste. And encourage them not to litter and keep public places clean.