NAB finds cash, valuables worth millions at residence of Sindh LG secretary's assistant

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 19, 2018

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday recovered a large sum of cash, gold bars, gold jewellery and prize bonds from the residence of Ramzan Solangi — personal assistant to the Sindh local government (LG) secretary — who was arrested from his office a day earlier.

The bureau discovered the valuables after Solangi told the team that arrested him that they will be able to find the assets at his residence.

The valuables include Rs31.5 million in cash, prize bonds worth Rs1.8 million, gold bars worth 100 tolas, gold jewellery, precious watches and other valuables.

The accused told the bureau that he was given these assets for safekeeping.

NAB learned during preliminary interrogations that Solangi had been collecting millions of rupees as monthly bribes from various Departmental heads. Documents recovered from his residence also confirmed this.

Solangi has been serving as the PS to secretaries of the local government department for over a decade. He has been remanded into NAB custody.

