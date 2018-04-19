DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PPP's Nadeem Afzal Chan joins PTI: sources

Fahad ChaudhryApril 19, 2018

Email


Photo by author
Photo by author

Senior PPP politician Nadeem Afzal Chan has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI), although an official announcement has yet to be made — DawnNewsTV reported on Thursday quoting party sources.

Chan, the former Punjab chapter secretary general of the PPP, had long been tipped to defect to the PTI — just like his younger sibling Waseem Afzal had in October last year.

The elder Chan today met PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence, where Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Secretary General Jahangir Tareen and party's southern Punjab president Amir Kayani were also present.

Chan praised the PTI's efforts against corruption and invited Imran to visit his hometown of Pir Mako on April 25 — an invitation the PTI chairman accepted. A formal announcement of Chan joining the PTI is expected to be made during that visit.

In October last year, sources had told Dawn that Chan was seriously considering joining the PTI, with party vice-chairman Qureshi trying to convince him.

The Chan brothers hail from the well known Gondal family of Mandi Bahauddin.

The siblings and their uncles — Nazar Gondal and Zulfiqar Gondal — had all been elected members of the parliament on PPP's tickets. The two Gondals defected to the PTI last June and had since been trying to convince their nephews.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Towards legal reform

Towards legal reform

The need for reformative or egalitarian justice has been ignored in a manner bordering on criminality.

Editorial

April 19, 2018

Pilgrim politics

IT is a fact that both Pakistan and India share a religious heritage that is now commonly cherished by those on the...
April 19, 2018

Child worker’s torture

LAST year, public outrage over the abusive treatment meted out to 10-year-old Tayyaba, a young domestic worker in...
April 18, 2018

Netting property

THE most interesting part of the recently announced tax amnesty scheme is the portion that relates to undisclosed...
Updated April 18, 2018

HRCP report and the ‘missing’

Details may change somewhat from year to year but the overall state of human rights in this country remains dismal.
Updated April 18, 2018

Education for trans people

The school is dedicated to providing education from primary level to matriculation and technical and vocational training