DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 Chinese nationals among 4 arrested, drone camera shot down at new Islamabad airport

Tahir NaseerUpdated April 19, 2018

Email


Four men, including two Chinese nationals, were arrested and a drone camera — which they were allegedly using to make videos of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport — was shot down on Wednesday, sources within the Airport Security Force (ASF) said.

ASF sources said the arrested men were workers of a Chinese company involved in construction of the airport and were making the drone footage without permission. They later added that the arrested men had taken permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to use the drone to make videos before ASF took charge of the airport's security and the force was not aware of it when the drone was shot down.

The drone, damaged as a result of firing, was also confiscated by ASF officials.

Photo of the damaged drones, other confiscated items. — Photo courtesy ASF
Photo of the damaged drones, other confiscated items. — Photo courtesy ASF

Meanwhile, the employer of the arrested individuals has claimed that the video was to be used as proof of the work that has been completed by them.

Following a number of controversies and delays, the new airport — built on the outskirts of federal capital — is now set to begin flight operations from May 3. The first test flight landed at the airport earlier this month.

In its initial phase, the airport will be capable of handling nine million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo every year. After its expansion, it would be able to serve up to 25m passengers a year by 2025, authorities say.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Towards legal reform

Towards legal reform

The need for reformative or egalitarian justice has been ignored in a manner bordering on criminality.

Editorial

April 19, 2018

Pilgrim politics

IT is a fact that both Pakistan and India share a religious heritage that is now commonly cherished by those on the...
April 19, 2018

Child worker’s torture

LAST year, public outrage over the abusive treatment meted out to 10-year-old Tayyaba, a young domestic worker in...
April 18, 2018

Netting property

THE most interesting part of the recently announced tax amnesty scheme is the portion that relates to undisclosed...
Updated April 18, 2018

HRCP report and the ‘missing’

Details may change somewhat from year to year but the overall state of human rights in this country remains dismal.
Updated April 18, 2018

Education for trans people

The school is dedicated to providing education from primary level to matriculation and technical and vocational training