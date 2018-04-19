DAWN.COM

In pictures: Shiny new Islamabad International Airport gets final touches ahead of inauguration

The airport will now open on May 3.
Dawn.comUpdated Apr 19, 2018 04:07pm

After going through a number of hiccups and delays, the inauguration of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport is in sight with a test flight having landed on its runway on April 7.

In its initial phase, the airport will be capable of handling nine million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo every year. After its expansion, it would be able to serve up to 25m passengers a year by 2025, authorities say.

Ahead of its awaited inauguration — which was supposed to take place on April 20 but was moved to May 3 at the eleventh hour — the new and shiny airport is getting final touches so that it is fully operational by next month.

A view of the entrance of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport (IIA). — AFP
A view of the parking area of the airport, set to begin flight operations from May 3. — APP
Labourers giving final touches to inner area of newly constructed international airport. — APP
Baggage control area of the new airport. — APP
Labourers work at the Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad on April 18, 2018. — AFP
A security official from the Airport Security Force (ASF) walks through the airport. — AFP
ASF officials stand guard at the international departures door. — AFP
Labourers walk through the airport. — AFP
Workers move luggage trolleys at the newly-built Islamabad International Airport. — AFP
Trolleys are stacked inside the IIA. — AFP
A worker paints a wall near the international departures area of the IIA. — AFP
Flights schedule monitors hang at the airport. — AFP
Faizan Bin asif Apr 19, 2018 02:34pm

Hope the desi passenger will not ruin the beauty of this mew airport.

Tahir amjad Apr 19, 2018 02:35pm

Awesome.....

Khan Apr 19, 2018 02:40pm

Oh beautiful, hope CAA will keep Islamabad Airport as tidy as it looks now....

M. Saeed Apr 19, 2018 02:42pm

Why despite security concerns? Ensuring security should have been the earliest task for the Government before inauguration of the new gateway to the Capital.

Syed Apr 19, 2018 02:46pm

Great look.

Kash Apr 19, 2018 02:54pm

intl departures door too narrow. but rest looks cool. All the best

jatinder Apr 19, 2018 03:03pm

Looks beautiful

EMA Apr 19, 2018 03:07pm

Is it still called Benazir Butto airport or Nawaz Sharieef or Quaid e-Azam or something else?

