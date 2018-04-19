In pictures: Shiny new Islamabad International Airport gets final touches ahead of inauguration

After going through a number of hiccups and delays, the inauguration of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport is in sight with a test flight having landed on its runway on April 7.
In its initial phase, the airport will be capable of handling nine million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo every year. After its expansion, it would be able to serve up to 25m passengers a year by 2025, authorities say.
Ahead of its awaited inauguration — which was supposed to take place on April 20 but was moved to May 3 at the eleventh hour — the new and shiny airport is getting final touches so that it is fully operational by next month.
Comments (8)
Hope the desi passenger will not ruin the beauty of this mew airport.
Awesome.....
Oh beautiful, hope CAA will keep Islamabad Airport as tidy as it looks now....
Why despite security concerns? Ensuring security should have been the earliest task for the Government before inauguration of the new gateway to the Capital.
Great look.
intl departures door too narrow. but rest looks cool. All the best
Looks beautiful
Is it still called Benazir Butto airport or Nawaz Sharieef or Quaid e-Azam or something else?