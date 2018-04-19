In pictures: Shiny new Islamabad International Airport gets final touches ahead of inauguration

The airport will now open on May 3.

After going through a number of hiccups and delays, the inauguration of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport is in sight with a test flight having landed on its runway on April 7.

In its initial phase, the airport will be capable of handling nine million passengers and 50,000 tonnes of cargo every year. After its expansion, it would be able to serve up to 25m passengers a year by 2025, authorities say.

Ahead of its awaited inauguration — which was supposed to take place on April 20 but was moved to May 3 at the eleventh hour — the new and shiny airport is getting final touches so that it is fully operational by next month.

A view of the entrance of the newly constructed Islamabad International Airport (IIA). — AFP

A view of the parking area of the airport, set to begin flight operations from May 3. — APP

Labourers giving final touches to inner area of newly constructed international airport. — APP

Baggage control area of the new airport. — APP

Labourers work at the Islamabad International Airport ahead of its official opening on the outskirts of Islamabad on April 18, 2018. — AFP

A security official from the Airport Security Force (ASF) walks through the airport. — AFP

ASF officials stand guard at the international departures door. — AFP

Labourers walk through the airport. — AFP

Workers move luggage trolleys at the newly-built Islamabad International Airport. — AFP

Trolleys are stacked inside the IIA. — AFP

A worker paints a wall near the international departures area of the IIA. — AFP