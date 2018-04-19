Informed Pakistan about 'surgical strike' before making it public in India: Modi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India will not tolerate those who like to "export terror" and will respond to them "in the language they understand", referring to the 2016 'surgical strikes' across the Line of Control (LoC), reported Times of India.
On September 28, 2016, India had claimed that the country carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC, inflicting "significant casualties".
The Pakistan military, however, had swiftly rubbished the notions of a surgical strike, saying: "This quest by the Indian establishment to create media hype by rebranding cross-border fire as a surgical strike is fabrication of the truth. Pakistan has made it clear that if there is a surgical strike on Pakistani soil, the same will be strongly responded."
Modi, during the 'Bharat ki Baat, Sabke Saath' diaspora event in London on Wednesday, claimed that before making the news of the 'surgical strikes' public, India had repeatedly attempted to contact Pakistan government to inform them about the operation.
"I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them what we did so they can come and collect the dead bodies if they have time. We were calling them since 11am but they were scared to answer the phone. At 12 we spoke to them and then told the Indian media," he was quoted as saying.
“We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted," Modi said.
The Foreign Office on Thursday reiterated that India's claims about the 'surgical strike' were false and baseless. "Repeating a lie doesn't turn it into the truth," said FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.
In response to Modi's comments on Pakistan exporting terrorism, Dr Faisal said that it was the other way around and that India was backing terrorists in Pakistan. "Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is proof of Indian state-sponsored terrorism."
'Don't politicise rape'
Hundreds of noisy protesters greeted Modi when he arrived in London on Wednesday. Holding placards reading “Modi go home” and “we stand against Modi’s agenda of hate and greed”, they gathered outside Downing Street and parliament as Modi arrived for talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.
Kashmiris held aloft flags, while others displayed posters depicting an eight-year-old Muslim girl, who was raped and murdered earlier this year in a brutal attack blamed on Hindu men.
Speaking on the gruesome incident during the event, Modi said: "Rape is rape. It cannot be tolerated. But should we compare the number of rapes in different governments? We cannot say there were this many rapes in our government and that many in yours. There cannot be a worse way to deal with this issue."
He also urged people and political leaders to refrain from politicising the rape cases, reported Times of India.
Sexual violence against women is a highly charged political issue in India. Protests have erupted across India after the latest rape cases — one of the Kashmir girl and the other of a teenager — were reported. Police officers and a politician are under investigation in two of the unrelated cases.
A state lawmaker from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party stands accused of raping the teenager. No action was taken against the politician until the girl threatened to set herself on fire earlier this month. Her father died soon afterwards from injuries he sustained while in police custody.
Nearly 40 per cent of India’s rape victims are children and the 40,000 reported rapes in 2016 marked a 60 per cent increase over the level in 2012. But women’s rights groups say the figures are still gross underestimates.
I used to believe the surgical strikes actually did occur, but Modi's statement "We were calling them since 11am but they were scared to answer the phone." has cast a doubt on the whole episode. Contact between Pakistan and India is via a hotline, which is not some ordinary landline that anyone can ignore.
This is probably the strongest statement till now on terrorism. He definitely means business
Me modi trying to deflect attention from recent rape cases and Protests outside British parliament. Modi jo protestors are asking ignorant you have the guts to put your own rapist minister behind bars? And you are running away from this ..
The same terrorism, which Modi is chanting, should be stopped in Kashmir, which is known as "State Terrorism"!
Dont ridicule the surgical strikes..!
Modi's fabricated stories make no amount of sense.
Nawaz is in London too to meet you, take his private no and call him next time only he will pick your phone !
I feel sorry for the people who are listening to this And no one ask for conclusive evidence and they trust Modi’s words. He has proven track records for dual speech’s one for international community and second one for his home. If these so-called surgical strikes were factual then we would have seen in western media too.
India is the biggest exporter of terrorism in the world. Stop talking nonsense!
Pakistan have already busted their myth of surgical strikes with video proofs.
Surgical strikes to kill spy pigeons?
Indian elections are coming therefore anti-Pakistan statements from India will be more frequent
ASIFA is waiting for justice MODI SHB !! Stop playing with innocent Kashmiris !!
Yes you can befool your public but not world .You are the true face of terrorism
"We were calling them since 11am but they were scared to answer the phone." hahaha. You should have dropped us an sms or maybe a WhatsApp message? Dream on Mr. Modi, no sane person believes you.
how nonsense modi is
We should not carry any news about India and Modi in this paper. Let them deal with their problems in their own way. We have enough of our own to handle.
modi is a compulsive liar and indian media are one step ahead of him.when they can't achieve the impossible they fatacise.their armed forces shake in their boots have had full knowledge of the military prowess of the pakistan armed forces and the bravery of the pakistani nation, so mr. modi and co. go on living in fool's paradise like your predecessors. that' all you can do.
Modi is delusional.
"I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them what we did so they can come and collect the dead bodies if they have time. We were calling them since 11am but they were scared to answer the phone. At 12 we spoke to them and then told the Indian media," I guess he's living in a utopia and I'm not surprised that many Indian believe what he says specially in the above instance. How do you call these surgical strikes if the bodies were to be collected by Pakistanis at the other side of the border? Insane publicity stunt but not the whole world can be fooled by cheap loud mouths like the one he is.
Keep it up for domestic consumption
Mr. Modi is watching too much of the Bollywood again!!
Poor guy, more lies to conceal previous lies. He was calling, who exactly, on phone to inform about his ‘imaginary surgical strikes’. Pakistan already showed the world media , that there was not a single bomb dropped nor a single dead body. Bollywood scenario for the Bollywood believers.
All the money that india and pakistan spend on arms is not getting them anywhere...Lets talk peace and get rid of terrorism and work for humanity !
such statements are part of his coming election campaign. We don't care.
This is Modi, to whom NZ has personal friendship. NS going this time to London just to see Modi - as his begum was ill since long, even before he has time during hearing schedule but he did not travel to London
Surgical stikes by India into Pakistan was the year´s biggest joke. It is incredible how the public consume lies presented by governments, be it Iraqi WMD or surgical strikes in Pakistan.
Indian planners know fully well that Pakistan can match any strike with counter strikes.
I urge the International media to take up our plight in IOK and the brutal Indian occupation, with Modi.
I am sure there must be some elections around the corner or may be some internal issue in India that is why they started loving Pakistan
Musharraf has done a surgical strike in Kargil. That is called a surgical strike. Mister Modi, an across border fire exchange is not called a surgical strike.
Mr. Modi contest election on your performance not on other people shoulders. People of India know you real face now and you will see them in election. Better spread love and sort issues out with mutual understanding not with hate and war.
Whether you like him or not, he is a fearless and bold leader which is not arrogance. Holding on to his position is not importantant for him, its country and it's people first to him. Such leaders are a blessing to any nation and to the entire world if your thinking is positive and progressive.
Surgical strikes on a sovereign country and no reaction from UN or any other country... ???? Is Modi really insane??
He was invited for breakfast meeting with PM Teresa May and dinner with Queen Elizabeth.
I liked the pin point answer by Modiji.
Indian Govt should provide conclusive, documentary, if any, evidence to corroborate its claim of surgical strike and should expose this mystery to the people, which will settle this issue once and for all.
Why not give peace and friendship a chance? Resources can be diverted from weapons to uplifting poor in both countries.
India is trying to improve relationships with all countries in the world. Sadly next door neighbor sees it as an enemy.
To make himself popular, Modi always make empty threats to Pakistan. Pakistan have have been hearing these empty threats from Indian politcians since 1947.
Surgical Strikes? Are you even aware of what surgical means? If you are referring to the fake voice records we heard by two Hindus? Show us the full video and audio of the proof of your claims. The same way we made Gulbushan Jhadav. If you don’t have any proof then shut up and we don’t ever wanna hear your Bollywood action movie scene. We know you are a lier and you lied to the entire world about the gujarat massacre that you ordered when you were the chief minister.
Leader of the liars, supreme liar
this guy is donald trump but south asian version...he speaks words that ppl want to hear in india
Modi has made things worse for us Muslims in India. He should be ashamed.
Modi a day dreamer
The Pakistani side swiftly rejected the claim of the strike but still took 4 days to take the media there to prove their case. Fishy, why so long if nothing happened there?? May be some clean-up act??
Lies... Lies... Lies... World is not a bollywood!. What happened after this fake news a video with full of casualty from Indian side :p
Due to confrontational attitude, our western neighbour is unwittingly helping Mr Modi to secure a second term in 2019. People in India started to believe that strong leader like Modi is essential for country's integrity & security.
This guy is sick.let imran come and will deal with you in right manner
Modi is a certified Liar
Those who needs to know, they know whether surgical strike happened or not. We don't need to dwell upon it.
A try to divert attention from the murder of innocent Kashmiri child. Trying to claim back support from indians after he made indians embarrassed as usual all over the world.
Good job PM. Though I did not support you in past, this time my vote is for you.
Till the people of India are blinded with blame on Pakistan, the performance of Modi will take the backseat.
Pakistan is fully capable to defend itself against any surgical strike. India should respond positively to our peace overtures instead of making hollow claims. No country has suffered more from terrorism than Pakistan