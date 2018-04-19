'I've seen no improvement': CJP summons KP chief minister to explain water woes, state of hospitals

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to appear before the court and explain the provincial government's failure to provide clean drinking water to citizens and the steps taken by it to dispose of sewage and industrial waste.

Hearing a suo motu case at the Supreme Court’s Peshawar registry, the CJP censured the KP government over the steps taken by it to provide drinking water to the public.

Justice Nisar remarked during the hearing that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) which has been leading the government in KP for the past five years should explain what it has done to ensure that clean drinking water is available to citizens.

"Which canal are you throwing Peshawar's filth into?" he asked the KP Chief Secretary Azam Khan, and questioned why no dumping ground existed in the city for the purpose.

Justice Nisar took the secretary to task when he informed the court that sewerage water is dumped into canals and rivers.

"You say everything is good here... what else is 'good governance'?" asked the CJP, who is in Peshawar for a two-day visit during which he will be heading a bench at SC’s Peshawar registry to hear different cases apart from other engagements.

The CJP ordered the chief minister to appear before the court, stressing that Khattak could come at any time as he "will be here even at 2am".

At the outset of the hearing of a case about disposal of hospitals' waste, the CJP remarked that the conditions in hospitals of Karachi and Lahore has improved on the court's orders and asked the health secretary what the situation was like in KP.

The health secretary revealed that a total of 1,570 hospitals are present in the province while two districts lack a district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The CJP ordered the secretary to submit all details regarding health facilities in the province by 6pm today.

Visit to medical college

The CJP also heard a case about exorbitant fees charged by private colleges in the province.

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar talks to medical students during his visit to Al-Razi Medical College in Peshawar. — DawnNews

The administration officials of Al-Razi Medical College informed the court that the students were being charged Rs800,000 fee per year. However, a student present at the hearing informed the court that was being charged Rs1.2 million and presented receipts to corroborate his claim.

At this, the CJP ordered the college to return the extra fees charged to students on an immediate basis. He also ordered authorities to seize the college's records and freeze its assets.

Justice Nisar later also visited Al-Razi Medical College, where he interacted with students and observed the facilities.

"Tell [me] honestly how much fees you have paid?" he asked a class of medical students. "You don't need to be afraid at any time, no one can expel you from [this college]."

'No improvement' at Lady Reading Hospital

The CJP also visited Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), the largest public sector teaching hospital in the province, on Thursday.

"I saw no improvement during my visit to LRH," the CJP remarked after the visit, and asked the chief secretary how many hospitals the provincial government had built along the lines of LRH in the last five years.

"What steps were taken to reduce the throng of patients at LRH," he questioned, directing the KP chief minister once again to appear before the court.

Personal security case

While a hearing separate case about the deployment of security personnel in the province, the CJP ordered that all additional security protocol granted to unentitled persons be withdrawn.

The order was issued after KP Inspector General Salahuddin Mehsood informed the court that as many as 3,000 security personnel were currently deployed for personal security throughout the province.

"Those who possess everything can also arrange their personal security," the CJP remarked. He ordered the KP police chief to withdraw all police personnel deployed for the security of officials by tonight. The IG assured the court that the same will be done by the evening.

The apex court, under its 2018 agenda, is focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare. However, this course of action is also being seen as an overstepping of boundaries, similar to the Iftikhar Chaudhry era.

The chief justice has stood by the court's actions, reiterating that such criticism will not deter him from exercising what he considers is his "constitutional right."