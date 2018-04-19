CJP summons KP chief minister to explain non-provision of clean drinking water

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to appear before the court and explain the provincial government's failure to provide clean drinking water to the citizens and the steps taken by it to dispose of sewage and industrial waste.

Hearing a suo motu case at the Supreme Court’s Peshawar registry, the CJP censured the KP government over the steps taken by it to provide drinking water to public.

Justice Nisar remarked during the hearing that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) which has been leading the government in KP for the past five years should explain what it has done to ensure that clean drinking water is available to citizens.

"Which canal are you throwing Peshawar's filth into?" he asked the provincial chief secretary, and questioned why no dumping ground existed in the city for the purpose.

Justice Nisar took the secretary to task when he informed the court that sewerage water is dumped into canals and rivers.

"You say everything is good here... what else is 'good governance'?" asked the CJP, who is in Peshawar for a two-day visit during which he will be heading a bench at SC’s Peshawar registry to hear different cases apart from other engagements.

The CJP ordered the chief minister to appear before the court, stressing that Khattak could come at any time as he "will be here even at 2am".

At the outset of the hearing of a case about disposal of hospitals' waste, the CJP remarked that the conditions in hospitals of Karachi and Lahore has improved on the court's orders and asked the health secretary what the situation was like in KP.

The health secretary revealed that a total of 1,570 hospitals are present in the province while two districts lack a district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The CJP ordered the secretary to submit all details regarding health facilities in the province by 6pm today.

The apex court, under its 2018 agenda, is focusing on human rights issues, particularly those relating to the people’s right to quality education and healthcare. However, this course of action is also being seen as an overstepping of boundaries, similar to the Iftikhar Chaudhry era.

The chief justice has stood by the court's actions, reiterating that such criticism will not deter him from exercising what he considers is his "constitutional right."