3 female students in Gujrat attacked with acid for 'refusing marriage proposal': police

Three female university students suffered burns in an acid attack carried out by three men in Gujrat on Thursday morning, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to the police, the students — two sisters and another girl — were at a bus stop when three men on a motorcycle threw acid on them. The victims have been taken to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital where they are being treated for the burns on their faces.

Danga police station's SHO Ameer Abbas speaks to DawnNewsTV. — Photo by author

Danga police station SHO Ameer Abbas told DawnNewsTV that the primary suspect was the uncle of the two sisters who were attacked. Another accused was identified as the uncle's friend. The SHO's statements were seconded by one of the victims.

The uncle and his friend managed to escape, Abbas said, while the third suspect has been arrested.

According to the police, one of the girls had refused a marriage proposal which was the reason behind the attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz took notice of the incident, ordering the Gujranwala regional police officer and Gujrat district police officer to submit a detailed report of the incident. They directed the police to arrest the suspects within 24 hours.