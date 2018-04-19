DAWN.COM

Musharraf asks Imran to form alliance with him

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated April 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former military ruler retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has invited Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to form an alliance with his All-Pakistan Muslim League (APML), saying he will return to the country before the formation of a caretaker government.

The offer was made by Dr Muhammad Amjad, secretary general of Musharraf-led APML, at a press conference on Wednesday.

In reply to a question about Musharraf’s return, he said: “He will definitely return not only before elections, but before the formation of the caretaker set-up.”

He said Musharraf had offered the PTI chairman an alliance with the APML because he did not have the desire for the office of the prime minister.

“Gen Musharraf has asked Mr Khan that he could be the next prime minister while the former president will only act as an adviser to the PTI chief,” he added.

“Mr Khan has not respon­ded to Gen Musharraf’s offer so far, apparently because he wants a solo flight,” he said.

Dr Amjad said the former president was prepared to face cases being heard by courts against him.

The APML secretary general said Musharraf would contest the elections from the platform of Muttahida Lea­gue (ML), an ally of the APML.

Responding to a question, Dr Amjad ruled out the possibility of Musharraf heading the factions of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

He, however, said that the former army chief had invited leaders of these groups to come under the umbrella of the APML.

Answering a question about security of Gen Musharraf after his return, he said that the former president required the same security that had been provided to him earlier.

Referring to allegations levelled against the former ruler of the country that during his tenure a large number of people had gone missing, Dr Amjad said that Gen Musharraf had not handed over Pakistanis to any other country, but he handed over only those foreign nationals to foreign countries who had been involved in acts of terrorism in the country.

“Mostly Chechens were among the 300 foreign nationals handed over to the US authorities,” he added.

He said that a number of Taliban who fought US forces in Afghanistan had been arrested by US-led security forces in Afghanistan and from there they (Taliban) had been sent to the US.

The APML leader rejected the claim of chief of Missing Persons Commission retired Justice Javed Iqbal that over 4,000 people had gone missing during the former army ruler’s era and said that the Supreme Court should conduct an inquiry into the matter to unearth the truth.

He said that people had gone missing even before Gen Musharraf’s rule and this was happening even today.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2018

Comments (16)

BAKHTIAR UDDIN
Apr 19, 2018 09:16am

For Gen Musharaf, the wisest thing would be to remain away from Pakistani politics. It is not for straight talking people. Has earned enough respect that Gen Musharaf can live the remaining part of his life with dignity and honour. He should be available to any future Government as a senior statesman and guide and nothing more then that. Live a happy and contended life General, you have played your innings well.

TStan
Apr 19, 2018 09:17am

This power greedy murderer Mush trying his best to come back and grab power again to disgrace Pak govt system.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 19, 2018 09:24am

President Musharraf and IK both are honest to the motherland.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 19, 2018 09:26am

President Pervez Musharraf will remembered as a great leaders of Pakistan. Apart from NRO/Kargil also Kargil was a military victory and political defeat. He was fantastic president.

Dr. Doctor
Apr 19, 2018 09:42am

Birds of a feather

Sayyar Khan
Apr 19, 2018 10:23am

No please IK NO!!!!

Sayyar Khan
Apr 19, 2018 10:24am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan only IK is honest.

Love Your Country
Apr 19, 2018 10:27am

Two of a kind.

Love Your Country
Apr 19, 2018 10:28am

IK will be the PM and Musharraf as CEO.

KT
Apr 19, 2018 10:37am

Imran should accept the proposal.

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 19, 2018 10:41am

Why don't you just keep silent and live happily ever after, leaving it for others to clean up the mess you have created for the country and its people?

Jawad
Apr 19, 2018 11:51am

It's Musharraf's greed that led to the spread of terrorism in Pakistan, by indulging in the so-called War on Terror. He has to pay for it and other crimes including the fact that be broke the constitution. PS: I am anti-Nawaz/Zardari and pro-Imran.

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 19, 2018 11:53am

They can bring back Pakistan to its past glory.

Jamshed yousuf
Apr 19, 2018 12:37pm

Best era in pakistani history was Mushraff's tenure. Economy was at its best and Pakistan was prosperous. Then came 2 corrupt politicians Nawaz and zardari who looted Pakistan and were sincere to themselves then to Pakistan. That led to worst 10 years of pakistani history. Long live Mushraff.We need leader like him.

Adel Afridi
Apr 19, 2018 12:51pm

Best combo, if it is achieved. General Musharraf has a clear vision and his Military background and support gives him the determination to guide PTI through. Instead of alliances of convenience such as with Jamat Islami, Imran should consider this offer seriously. It will be a hung parliament after the next election, and will become very difficult for PTI to be able to bring the kind of reforms needed in the country.

Tahir
Apr 19, 2018 12:55pm

Mr Mush please retire you had your best chance by far, you could have made this country great but you are nothing but a greedy power grabber and you have proven this so no more of you. Pakistan first

