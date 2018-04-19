Two MPAs, LG heads among 45 held for anti-judiciary rant

KASUR: A-Division police on Wednesday booked 80 PML-N activists, five of them nominated, including local MNA and MPA for allegedly staging a demonstration against the apex court verdict on lifetime disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, and using expletives against judiciary.

Police claimed to have arrested 45 suspects, including MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, Kasur Municipal Committee Chairman Ayaz Khan, Vice Chairman Ahmad Latif, two UC chairmen Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan and as many councillors.

Police registered two FIRs on the complaints of police official Abdul Rasheed and retired major Habibur Rehman, stated to be a social worker.

On April 13, scores of PML-N workers gathered on the Shahbaz Khan Road outhouse of MNA Waseem Akhtar [on his call]. The rally concluded at Kashmir Chowk where the protesters, led by MNA Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar, blocked traffic for about two hours and burnt tyres.

According to FIRs registered on April 18, the speakers – MNA Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, Municipal Committee Chairman Ayaz Khan, Market Committee Chairman Jamil Khan and social security head Nasir Khan – blocked Ferozepur Road near Kashmir Chowk. They used abusive language against judges and intelligence agencies. The complainants claimed that they had video recording of the suspects.

The videos also went viral on Wednesday after the registration of cases. The suspects are being arrested after their identification from the pictures and video clips.

The cases were registered under sections 166, 506, 341, 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 109, 147 and 149 ( offences against public tranquility) of PPC.

According to Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, the cases had been lodged following the orders of the Punjab police IG.

The DPO has formed teams, led by SP (investigation) Mirza Qadus Baig, for the arrest of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2018