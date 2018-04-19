DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two MPAs, LG heads among 45 held for anti-judiciary rant

Afzal AnsariUpdated April 19, 2018

Email


KASUR: A-Division police on Wednesday booked 80 PML-N activists, five of them nominated, including local MNA and MPA for allegedly staging a demonstration against the apex court verdict on lifetime disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, and using expletives against judiciary.

Police claimed to have arrested 45 suspects, including MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, Kasur Municipal Committee Chairman Ayaz Khan, Vice Chairman Ahmad Latif, two UC chairmen Nasir Khan and Jamil Khan and as many councillors.

Police registered two FIRs on the complaints of police official Abdul Rasheed and retired major Habibur Rehman, stated to be a social worker.

In all 80 PML-N activists booked

On April 13, scores of PML-N workers gathered on the Shahbaz Khan Road outhouse of MNA Waseem Akhtar [on his call]. The rally concluded at Kashmir Chowk where the protesters, led by MNA Akhtar and MPA Naeem Safdar, blocked traffic for about two hours and burnt tyres.

According to FIRs registered on April 18, the speakers – MNA Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, Municipal Committee Chairman Ayaz Khan, Market Committee Chairman Jamil Khan and social security head Nasir Khan – blocked Ferozepur Road near Kashmir Chowk. They used abusive language against judges and intelligence agencies. The complainants claimed that they had video recording of the suspects.

The videos also went viral on Wednesday after the registration of cases. The suspects are being arrested after their identification from the pictures and video clips.

The cases were registered under sections 166, 506, 341, 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 109, 147 and 149 ( offences against public tranquility) of PPC.

According to Kasur DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, the cases had been lodged following the orders of the Punjab police IG.

The DPO has formed teams, led by SP (investigation) Mirza Qadus Baig, for the arrest of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
Zohaib
Apr 19, 2018 09:39am

No freedom of expressions???

Zaidi
Apr 19, 2018 09:42am

It is strange that the DPO had to wait for the orders from IG; whereas he could have acted at his own. No wonder; the DPO was party to it!

Asad
Apr 19, 2018 10:18am

There should be a difference between criticizing the judgment and using obscene language targeted at mothers/daughters of judiciary and establishment.

Especially when done by a person of MNA/MPA stature which is unbecoming of their status and office. These elected representatives should also be subjected to the Code of Conduct for the Parliamentarians and the relevant Parliamentary Committee should take notice of it.

khanm
Apr 19, 2018 10:25am

how much law abiding are we? ...A fair question could be posed in this fashion: If people are not obeying existing laws, what makes us think they would obey any new laws?

Shibly
Apr 19, 2018 10:26am

Hope all these criminals will be taken to task and give the right punishment they deserve...

SAB
Apr 19, 2018 10:43am

PMLN is playing a dirty game, as always.

Zak
Apr 19, 2018 11:03am

Disqualify them from public office, they thugs notpoliticians.

AW
Apr 19, 2018 11:13am

Please please arrest the PML-N goons who have been elected as MNAs and MPAs based on lies and deceit of Shahbaz Sharif

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Towards legal reform

Towards legal reform

The need for reformative or egalitarian justice has been ignored in a manner bordering on criminality.

Editorial

April 19, 2018

Pilgrim politics

IT is a fact that both Pakistan and India share a religious heritage that is now commonly cherished by those on the...
April 19, 2018

Child worker’s torture

LAST year, public outrage over the abusive treatment meted out to 10-year-old Tayyaba, a young domestic worker in...
April 18, 2018

Netting property

THE most interesting part of the recently announced tax amnesty scheme is the portion that relates to undisclosed...
Updated April 18, 2018

HRCP report and the ‘missing’

Details may change somewhat from year to year but the overall state of human rights in this country remains dismal.
Updated April 18, 2018

Education for trans people

The school is dedicated to providing education from primary level to matriculation and technical and vocational training