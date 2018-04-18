Accountability court did not leak Saad Rafique's documents: DG NAB

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Director General (DG) Shahzad Saleem on Wednesday rejected Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique's accusations of leaking his and his brother Salman Rafique’s property documents, DawnNewsTV reported.

The PML-N politician, who is being probed in the Paragon City case, had on Tuesday claimed that he was facing a "media trial" on the basis of documents leaked by the NAB.

Rafique had said that he had given 50-kanal land to the Paragon City in 2016 and in exchange got 40-kanal — a transaction with which he had said there was "nothing wrong".

"The NAB investigators are responsible for leaking of this property document," he had countered, urging the NAB chairman to take notice of the matter.

The DG NAB today denied Rafique's allegations, saying: "Khawaja Saad Rafique is a respectable politician. The NAB has leaked no documents of his. We will unveil the truth through our investigation."

Shahzad said that the bureau, on their chairman's instructions, is operating with complete honesty, assuring Rafique that "his case will also be decided on merit."

"Everyone calls for accountability but only if it's others'," he added.