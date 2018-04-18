PTI chairman names and shames party members who 'sold votes' in Senate polls

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the party will report 20 of its members to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for "participating in horse trading" during Senate elections that took place last month.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI chief said that the party will give the members a chance to explain before sending their names to NAB. He claimed that PTI, by expelling nearly 30 per cent of its leaders, was "truly protecting the sanctity of the vote" and wondered if other political parties will follow suit.

The names of the PTI lawmakers who are suspected by the party leadership of "selling their votes" include:

Deena Naaz

Nargis Ali

Nagina Khan

Sardar Idrees

Obaid Mayar

Zahid Durrani

Fouzia Bibi

Naseem Hayat

Qurban Khan

Arif Yousaf

Amjid Afridi

Abdul Haq

Javed Naseem

Yasin Khalil

Faisal Zaman

Sami Alizayi

Meraj Hamayun

Khatoon Bibi

Babar Saleem

Wajihuz Zaman

"This is not the first time lawmakers have taken part in horse trading," Khan said. "This has been happening for the past 30 or 40 years."

The PTI chief said that the accused lawmakers had received Rs40 million each and added that the party will issue a show-cause notice to each one of them.

Khan lauded other members of the party who "resisted the temptation" of taking large sums of money offered to them by other parties.

Last month, Dawn.com had learned that at least 17 PTI lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allegedly sold their votes during the Senate election enabling two PPP candidates to be elected to the Senate from the province where the PPP only has seven MPAs.

An initial investigation ordered by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak into alleged horse-trading had revealed that at least 17 ─ and as many as 20 ─ PTI MPAs in KP had voted for candidates outside the party, sources in CM House Peshawar and Bani Gala told DawnNewsTV.

Additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry.