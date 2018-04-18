DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI chairman names and shames party members who 'sold votes' in Senate polls

Dawn.comUpdated April 18, 2018

Email


PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks to media. — DawnNews TV
PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks to media. — DawnNews TV

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the party will report 20 of its members to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for "participating in horse trading" during Senate elections that took place last month.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI chief said that the party will give the members a chance to explain before sending their names to NAB. He claimed that PTI, by expelling nearly 30 per cent of its leaders, was "truly protecting the sanctity of the vote" and wondered if other political parties will follow suit.

The names of the PTI lawmakers who are suspected by the party leadership of "selling their votes" include:

  • Deena Naaz
  • Nargis Ali
  • Nagina Khan
  • Sardar Idrees
  • Obaid Mayar
  • Zahid Durrani
  • Fouzia Bibi
  • Naseem Hayat
  • Qurban Khan
  • Arif Yousaf
  • Amjid Afridi
  • Abdul Haq
  • Javed Naseem
  • Yasin Khalil
  • Faisal Zaman
  • Sami Alizayi
  • Meraj Hamayun
  • Khatoon Bibi
  • Babar Saleem
  • Wajihuz Zaman

"This is not the first time lawmakers have taken part in horse trading," Khan said. "This has been happening for the past 30 or 40 years."

The PTI chief said that the accused lawmakers had received Rs40 million each and added that the party will issue a show-cause notice to each one of them.

Khan lauded other members of the party who "resisted the temptation" of taking large sums of money offered to them by other parties.

Last month, Dawn.com had learned that at least 17 PTI lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allegedly sold their votes during the Senate election enabling two PPP candidates to be elected to the Senate from the province where the PPP only has seven MPAs.

An initial investigation ordered by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak into alleged horse-trading had revealed that at least 17 ─ and as many as 20 ─ PTI MPAs in KP had voted for candidates outside the party, sources in CM House Peshawar and Bani Gala told DawnNewsTV.

Additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)

1000 characters
KM
Apr 18, 2018 05:51pm

Great if there is not a big U-TURN few miles ahead.

Harmony-1©
Apr 18, 2018 05:51pm

Great decision. Amongst the current lot of politicians only IK has the courage, decency and sense of righteousness to do that.

Yaqoob
Apr 18, 2018 05:52pm

Wow. One of the greatest political decisions of all times .

Abbas
Apr 18, 2018 05:57pm

Only a leader with courage, dignity &absolute honesty could such a historical decision. Great of you Captain. Stay Blessed.

Ali Abbas
Apr 18, 2018 05:59pm

Kudos... this guy is changing the dynamics of Pakistani politics for good... Hats off...

Zaidi
Apr 18, 2018 06:04pm

Absolutely correct decision. This is real respect of a voter.

M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Apr 18, 2018 06:12pm

One of the best decision

nafis
Apr 18, 2018 06:14pm

Great Imran khan shows the world that he does not scared to given the names of bad guys though these peoples belongs to his party.

salman
Apr 18, 2018 06:18pm

Salute!

SK
Apr 18, 2018 06:20pm

If people don't vote for this person, they have a serious issue!

israr
Apr 18, 2018 06:27pm

awesome i like the honesty, there might be 1 or 2 coming up and saying it was not me however i SALUTE IK FOR BEING HONEST

Fatima
Apr 18, 2018 06:28pm

It's a good step.bravo

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 18, 2018 06:28pm

Excellent decision by the PTI Chief. Keep it up and hang on to.

Khan
Apr 18, 2018 06:29pm

Strongly disagree with Imran Khan by forcing party member to obey him and his party. before taking any final decision make sure whether they voted according to their free well or were paid paid. if they voted according to their free well than listen they came to assembly by the votes of the people not by party. if they don't trust their party member why are they in the party. before participating in upcoming election kindly do internal party election.

ibrahim marghoob
Apr 18, 2018 06:34pm

Great decision. This will act as a deterrent for others as well in future.

BhaRAT
Apr 18, 2018 06:40pm

Love you Imran khan you’re probably the only honest and decent politician in this country

Hasnain
Apr 18, 2018 06:41pm

thats a first!!

Syed Shahzad Bukhari
Apr 18, 2018 06:42pm

Can be good precedent for now on, we the youth of Pakistan want to try PTI in the coming election to see how they rule and perform for next central and provincial governments being majority party as compare to other status co parties like PML N, PPP.

Dawn read since 02
Apr 18, 2018 06:57pm

Bold and brave move

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2018

Netting property

THE most interesting part of the recently announced tax amnesty scheme is the portion that relates to undisclosed...
Updated April 18, 2018

HRCP report and the ‘missing’

Details may change somewhat from year to year but the overall state of human rights in this country remains dismal.
Updated April 18, 2018

Education for trans people

The school is dedicated to providing education from primary level to matriculation and technical and vocational training
April 17, 2018

Anti-judiciary speeches

WHERE caution and sensitivity were required, all sides seem determined to plunge headlong into confrontation and...
April 17, 2018

Death penalty report

IN the four years since the death penalty was revived in Pakistan, an estimated 500 prisoners have been executed...
Uninspiring athletes
Updated April 17, 2018

Uninspiring athletes

Pakistan’s lacklustre performance at CW Games has raised questions over athletes' uninspiring performance.