PTI chairman names and shames party members who 'sold votes' in Senate polls
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the party will report 20 of its members to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for "participating in horse trading" during Senate elections that took place last month.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PTI chief said that the party will give the members a chance to explain before sending their names to NAB. He claimed that PTI, by expelling nearly 30 per cent of its leaders, was "truly protecting the sanctity of the vote" and wondered if other political parties will follow suit.
The names of the PTI lawmakers who are suspected by the party leadership of "selling their votes" include:
- Deena Naaz
- Nargis Ali
- Nagina Khan
- Sardar Idrees
- Obaid Mayar
- Zahid Durrani
- Fouzia Bibi
- Naseem Hayat
- Qurban Khan
- Arif Yousaf
- Amjid Afridi
- Abdul Haq
- Javed Naseem
- Yasin Khalil
- Faisal Zaman
- Sami Alizayi
- Meraj Hamayun
- Khatoon Bibi
- Babar Saleem
- Wajihuz Zaman
"This is not the first time lawmakers have taken part in horse trading," Khan said. "This has been happening for the past 30 or 40 years."
The PTI chief said that the accused lawmakers had received Rs40 million each and added that the party will issue a show-cause notice to each one of them.
Khan lauded other members of the party who "resisted the temptation" of taking large sums of money offered to them by other parties.
Last month, Dawn.com had learned that at least 17 PTI lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa allegedly sold their votes during the Senate election enabling two PPP candidates to be elected to the Senate from the province where the PPP only has seven MPAs.
An initial investigation ordered by KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak into alleged horse-trading had revealed that at least 17 ─ and as many as 20 ─ PTI MPAs in KP had voted for candidates outside the party, sources in CM House Peshawar and Bani Gala told DawnNewsTV.
Additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry.
Comments (19)
Great if there is not a big U-TURN few miles ahead.
Great decision. Amongst the current lot of politicians only IK has the courage, decency and sense of righteousness to do that.
Wow. One of the greatest political decisions of all times .
Only a leader with courage, dignity &absolute honesty could such a historical decision. Great of you Captain. Stay Blessed.
Kudos... this guy is changing the dynamics of Pakistani politics for good... Hats off...
Absolutely correct decision. This is real respect of a voter.
One of the best decision
Great Imran khan shows the world that he does not scared to given the names of bad guys though these peoples belongs to his party.
Salute!
If people don't vote for this person, they have a serious issue!
awesome i like the honesty, there might be 1 or 2 coming up and saying it was not me however i SALUTE IK FOR BEING HONEST
It's a good step.bravo
Excellent decision by the PTI Chief. Keep it up and hang on to.
Strongly disagree with Imran Khan by forcing party member to obey him and his party. before taking any final decision make sure whether they voted according to their free well or were paid paid. if they voted according to their free well than listen they came to assembly by the votes of the people not by party. if they don't trust their party member why are they in the party. before participating in upcoming election kindly do internal party election.
Great decision. This will act as a deterrent for others as well in future.
Love you Imran khan you’re probably the only honest and decent politician in this country
thats a first!!
Can be good precedent for now on, we the youth of Pakistan want to try PTI in the coming election to see how they rule and perform for next central and provincial governments being majority party as compare to other status co parties like PML N, PPP.
Bold and brave move