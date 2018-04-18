DAWN.COM

IHC seeks report on US diplomat's placement on Exit Control List

Mohammad ImranApril 18, 2018

"Him being a diplomat does not mean he can kill our citizens," Islamabad High Court's (IHC) Justice Amir Farooq remarked on Wednesday while hearing a petition seeking American diplomat Col Joseph Emanuel Hall's placement on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Earlier this month, Hall had run a red light and hit a motorcycle in Islamabad, killing one citizen, Atiq Baig, and injured another.

The incident had been recorded by CCTV cameras.

On Wednesday, Justice Farooq reprimanded the station house officer (SHO) of Police Station Kohsar for failing to take the accused's statement and conducting a blood test following the incident.

"The police itself destroys cases this way," he said.

"If the law protects him [the diplomat], it also protects our citizens," the judge remarked, asking the SHO why the accused's statement was recorded in Urdu. "What if he backs off [from his statement] tomorrow saying he does not know Urdu?"

The police official said that the statement had been given by the accused in English but written in Urdu by him.

"A white man, and that too an American — you must have felt very nervous," the judge remarked.

He also ordered a report regarding the diplomat's placement on the ECL, which is to be presented to the court by Tuesday.

The deputy attorney general said that a committee has already been constituted on the matter. "We will send this case to the committee and submit a report in court," he said.

The judge, however, was not satisfied with the reply.

"The committee may never hold a session," he remarked, adding that the creation of a committee was no more than a delaying tactic.

The hearing was adjourned to April 24.

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Observer - Canada
Apr 18, 2018 05:42pm

Every remark of this Honorable judge is absolutely right. At least police force in Islamabad which is the capital of Pakistan should have education and training comparable with that of the police all over the Western world. They should have Standard Operating Procedures Manual handy while dealing with diplomats of other countries. Salute to the Judge Sb.

Najum
Apr 18, 2018 05:45pm

Go for it.

Vasif
Apr 18, 2018 05:51pm

With all due respect honorable justice But pleases choose your words wisely Who know it is with your stroke of pen that your citizen is not protected And like many previous instances the citizen from the other country is protected by you...

