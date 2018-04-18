DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC full bench formed to hear pending Model Town cases

Rana BilalUpdated April 18, 2018

Email


A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench comprising three judges was formed on Wednesday to hear pending cases regarding the 2014 Model Town tragedy.

The bench — formed on orders issued by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar last week — is headed by Justice Qasim Ali Khan and includes Justices Alia Neelum and Sardar Ahmed Naeem.

The bench will wind up pending cases regarding the Model Town incident — in which 14 people had been killed and a 100 others injured during a police assault — within a fortnight.

Last week, CJP Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the delay in proceedings in the Model Town incident case after meeting a delegation of the victims' families at the Supreme Court's Lahore registry. He had also summoned record of the case and sought a report from the advocate general.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) while hearing a separate case regarding the Model Town incident, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former deputy inspector general Rana Abdul Jabbar, after he failed to appear in court despite being summoned. He was one of the 116 policemen who were indicted by the ATC last week for their alleged involvement in the Model Town incident.

On June 17, 2014, as many as 14 people were killed and 100 others injured when police launched an assault on Pakistan Awami Tehreek supporters who were gathered outside the residence of party chief Tahirul Qadri in Model Town, Lahore during what the provincial government had dubbed an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation. The incident has since been remembered as the Model Town tragedy.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2018

Netting property

THE most interesting part of the recently announced tax amnesty scheme is the portion that relates to undisclosed...
Updated April 18, 2018

HRCP report and the ‘missing’

Details may change somewhat from year to year but the overall state of human rights in this country remains dismal.
Updated April 18, 2018

Education for trans people

The school is dedicated to providing education from primary level to matriculation and technical and vocational training
April 17, 2018

Anti-judiciary speeches

WHERE caution and sensitivity were required, all sides seem determined to plunge headlong into confrontation and...
April 17, 2018

Death penalty report

IN the four years since the death penalty was revived in Pakistan, an estimated 500 prisoners have been executed...
Uninspiring athletes
Updated April 17, 2018

Uninspiring athletes

Pakistan’s lacklustre performance at CW Games has raised questions over athletes' uninspiring performance.