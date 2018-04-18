Hazara shopkeeper gunned down in Quetta
A shopkeeper belonging to the Shia Hazara community was killed in a drive-by shooting in Quetta on Wednesday, police said.
Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdur Razzaq Cheema said gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at an auto parts shop on Wednesday, killing the shopkeeper on the spot. DIG Cheema said the shopkeeper was from the Hazara community and that it appeared to have been a targeted killing.
It was the fourth attack in recent months targeting Hazaras. No one has claimed the attacks so far.
Sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has disproportionately targeted people from the Hazara community.
A report by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) released last month claimed that 509 Hazaras were killed in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta in the last five years.
The incident comes three days after two members of the Christian community were killed and five others injured in a firing incident near a church in the city.
Being a Pakistani and patriot pakistani, every countrymen despite his/her color, race or religion is my fellow country man. Any harm to him is an harm to me. We should have this approach to avoid divide and rule games played by our enemies.
These innocent killings must stop, make clergy standup against these brutal crimes...
Atrocities against inocent should stop
Pakistani people and Pakistan Security Forces have done a lot for peace and stability in Baluchistan. Inshallah they will succeed.
Simple solution: get them. If we cant then dont cry!
Their multiple mishaps have not moved the conscience of the successive governments.
What’s really required is a Hazara Tahaffuz Movement to secure the safety and security of this oppressed, beleaguered minority. Every champion of human rights and democracy in the country, who trot out so conveniently and hold dharnas against ‘unknown elements’ should stand up and be counted in helping these people. Enough grandstanding by PML-N, PPP and PTI and their ilk. Actions, not words.