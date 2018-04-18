DAWN.COM

Hazara shopkeeper gunned down in Quetta

APUpdated April 18, 2018

A shopkeeper belonging to the Shia Hazara community was killed in a drive-by shooting in Quetta on Wednesday, police said.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdur Razzaq Cheema said gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at an auto parts shop on Wednesday, killing the shopkeeper on the spot. DIG Cheema said the shopkeeper was from the Hazara community and that it appeared to have been a targeted killing.

It was the fourth attack in recent months targeting Hazaras. No one has claimed the attacks so far.

Sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has disproportionately targeted people from the Hazara community.

A report by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) released last month claimed that 509 Hazaras were killed in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta in the last five years.

The incident comes three days after two members of the Christian community were killed and five others injured in a firing incident near a church in the city.

VIOLENCE AGAINST SHIAS
Pakistan

Comments (7)

Shani
Apr 18, 2018 04:59pm

Being a Pakistani and patriot pakistani, every countrymen despite his/her color, race or religion is my fellow country man. Any harm to him is an harm to me. We should have this approach to avoid divide and rule games played by our enemies.

Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 18, 2018 05:08pm

These innocent killings must stop, make clergy standup against these brutal crimes...

Shy Guy
Apr 18, 2018 05:23pm

Atrocities against inocent should stop

Haseeb Malik
Apr 18, 2018 05:26pm

Pakistani people and Pakistan Security Forces have done a lot for peace and stability in Baluchistan. Inshallah they will succeed.

Hamed Quraishi
Apr 18, 2018 05:26pm

Simple solution: get them. If we cant then dont cry!

RAHMAN SHAIKH
Apr 18, 2018 06:09pm

Their multiple mishaps have not moved the conscience of the successive governments.

Ismail
Apr 18, 2018 06:43pm

What’s really required is a Hazara Tahaffuz Movement to secure the safety and security of this oppressed, beleaguered minority. Every champion of human rights and democracy in the country, who trot out so conveniently and hold dharnas against ‘unknown elements’ should stand up and be counted in helping these people. Enough grandstanding by PML-N, PPP and PTI and their ilk. Actions, not words.

