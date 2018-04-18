Hazara shopkeeper gunned down in Quetta

A shopkeeper belonging to the Shia Hazara community was killed in a drive-by shooting in Quetta on Wednesday, police said.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdur Razzaq Cheema said gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at an auto parts shop on Wednesday, killing the shopkeeper on the spot. DIG Cheema said the shopkeeper was from the Hazara community and that it appeared to have been a targeted killing.

It was the fourth attack in recent months targeting Hazaras. No one has claimed the attacks so far.

Sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has disproportionately targeted people from the Hazara community.

A report by the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) released last month claimed that 509 Hazaras were killed in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta in the last five years.

The incident comes three days after two members of the Christian community were killed and five others injured in a firing incident near a church in the city.