'Keep faith in the National Accountability Bureau,' Javed Iqbal tells PAC

Fahad ChaudhryApril 18, 2018

Retired Justice Javed Iqbal, the incumbent chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Wednesday asked members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly to keep faith in the accountability watchdog.

In a briefing to the PAC, he assured committee members that all pending inquiries will be dealt with soon and properly.

Talking about Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, the ambassador designate to the United States, Iqbal said steps had been taken to place his name on the Exit Control List but a court of law had refrained the bureau from further proceedings in this regard.

Following the PAC hearing, he told reporters that no power can pull the strings of the bureau.

"The volume of corruption is discussed when it is within a limit, but the situation is far worse now," he said in response to a question.

"The committee had expressed its confidence in the bureau. Currently, there is no power which can pull the strings of NAB. I will take my bag and quit the institution if a string is pulled," he assured.

He made it clear that NAB was not taking "revenge" and that he will take full responsibility and leave his position if discrimination or revenge is proved in his actions.

He said that refraining Nawaz Sharif [from leaving the country] was not his responsibility. "The bureau has nothing to do with holding or not holding general elections," he said.

Some inquiries have already been started, whereas some others are yet to be initiated, he explained in response to another question, adding that red notices have been issued to bring back some wanted accused from the United Kingdom to Pakistan.

"A lot of proclaimed offenders will be brought back in the coming days," he said.

"Our interior minister had never been so powerful as to hand over people to other countries," he said while responding to a question on the reports of former dictator Pervez Musharraf handing over wanted individuals to the US in exchange for money.

The incumbent NAB chairman had previously headed a high level commission investigating missing persons.

"Those in the corridors of powers should be questioned in this regard," he said when a reporter attempted to probe the matter further.

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 18, 2018 03:47pm

The captain is trustworthy, good for the nation...

shahzad naeem
Apr 18, 2018 04:34pm

To dent the faith in institutions is the ultimate aim of the Political top slot that is under the cloud these days.Personalities come and go it is the confidence and trust in the working upon which a decent society is upheld.

Saad Khan
Apr 18, 2018 04:36pm

we trust and have lot of expectations, but above everything, Pakistani Nation is demanding return and deposit all looted money into Government Treasury, directly by you, NO TRUST ON POLITICIANS.

