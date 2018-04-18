DAWN.COM

Promising to return, Nawaz and Maryam leave for London

Dawn.com | Javed HussainUpdated April 18, 2018

PML-N leader Nawaz poses for a picture with a fellow passenger on his flight to Lahore. — Photo courtesy Maryam Nawaz's Twitter account
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday left for London where Sharif's wife Kulsoom Nawaz is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

The father-daughter duo, who are currently facing accountability hearings, left for London on a Qatar Airlines flight around 9:30am and are scheduled to return on April 22.

However, in a tweet just before departure, Maryam vowed to return before the next hearing if they are not granted an exemption from appearance by the accountability court where proceedings for Avenfield Properties reference is underway.

"My mother is hospitalised again," she had tweeted a day earlier, with a request for prayers for her mother. The family had also issued a statement informing that the two would leave for London to see the ailing Kulsoom.

Begum Kulsoom had undergone a surgery for lymphoma (throat cancer). The PML-N had declared the procedure successful, but of late her condition deteriorated and she was hospitalised.

Last week, the PML-N government had shown reluctance to place the names of Nawaz Sharif and other members of his family on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the request of the National Accountability Bureau.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had asked the interior ministry to put on the ECL the names of Nawaz Sharif, his children — Maryam, Hassan and Hussain — and his son-in-law retired Capt Safdar.

All of them are being tried in accountability courts regarding references filed following the Supreme Court's orders in Panamagate case.

Sharif's sons are already in London and have been declared proclaimed offenders by the accountability court in the corruption references against them.

hani
Apr 18, 2018 12:18pm

Who will believe on their promise for return ???

OTHER SIDE
Apr 18, 2018 12:19pm

No thanks. Please don't come back.

anand
Apr 18, 2018 12:28pm

Nawaz who ?

Sid
Apr 18, 2018 12:29pm

Wishing Mrs Shariff a speedy rocovery and Maryam and Nawaz a jail term... i’m just being honest about my thoughts

Falcon1
Apr 18, 2018 12:34pm

Call it a final flight. On a one-way ticket!

Why there name has not been added to ECL, despite overwhelming evidence of corruption, is beyound me!

Kalanamak
Apr 18, 2018 12:36pm

Looking so elated to go back to London,why was he not put on ecl as requested by NAB.

Awes
Apr 18, 2018 12:39pm

When will they stop fooling people, Chemo/Radio Therapy sessions are done with half day admissions in the hospital and until the cancer is nuked out, they can continue for years. This sympathy seeking hospitalization tweet is just disgusting, she is doing politics on her mother's illness.

Kabeelakhan
Apr 18, 2018 12:43pm

He will fall ill in UK and unlikely to return.

Mike
Apr 18, 2018 12:44pm

Prayers for former first lady from india

Junaid
Apr 18, 2018 12:45pm

Well the passenger must have been shocked to see ex PM seat was next to him

Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Apr 18, 2018 12:46pm

It could well be just one way flight. London and Dubai are famous destinations for one way flights.

Shaikh
Apr 18, 2018 12:49pm

Only if they had ever made a good hospital in Pakistan...Sad to see the our ex-PM and his family getting treatment in UK, while the poor people suffer in pathetic medical facilities in the country.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 18, 2018 12:50pm

Good bye, maybe for good.

Miraj
Apr 18, 2018 12:50pm

"My mother is hospitalised again."

Why didn't your 3X PM father built hospitals so that your mother could be treated in Pakistan????

Sultan
Apr 18, 2018 12:51pm

They are fleeing from their fore-seen future!

Fahim Khan
Apr 18, 2018 12:52pm

These are the looters of Pakistan!!! They looted and looted and now asking the public to pray for them! What an irony! They should be jailed for life, for crimes against their own nation! They deserve the worst punishment possible under the law! The Pakistani people should rise and demand justice!

Mushtaq Ali Khan
Apr 18, 2018 12:52pm

If they don't return, PMLN will be dead and buried.

Mushtaq Ali Khan
Apr 18, 2018 12:55pm

Begum Kalsoom's health fluctuates depending on court hearings. Why doesn't the hospital or doctors give us update on her condition?

Denali
Apr 18, 2018 01:00pm

No need to come back. You have done enough for yourself and NOTHING for Pakistan

Aleem
Apr 18, 2018 01:02pm

They should bring Kalsoon Nawaz back and she can receive wonderful treatment at Shaukat khanum hospital Problem solved. These people have no shame.

Ebrahim
Apr 18, 2018 01:06pm

@Miraj - This is the same NS and his Ministers had earlier suggested for Musharraf not to go abroad for treatment.Further, see Imran who do not go abroad for treatment, he has trust in Pakistani Doctors and got his treatment done in Pakistan.

Shoaib Sarwar
Apr 18, 2018 01:08pm

I don't know how people feel proud or happy in having a picture with a corrupt and traitor.....

Good Politics
Apr 18, 2018 01:09pm

Please do not wait for them they have bought one way ticket. They are flying because of NRO.

amir
Apr 18, 2018 01:13pm

Wow, gone and gone, nothing coming back again

Shan Khan
Apr 18, 2018 01:29pm

@Mushtaq Ali Khan Absilutely right. The crucial stage of the Defence was coming up where they have to show the resources for the properties they already accepted to be theirs.

