Baloch activist says RAW asked him to heckle Nawaz in 2015
WASHINGTON: A senior Baloch activist claimed on Tuesday that he heckled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his 2015 visit to Washington at the behest of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Ahmer Mustikhan, founder of the American Friends of Balochistan (AFB) group, posted three online statements on Facebook on Tuesday after a district court in Maryland rejected an appeal to muzzle him.
AFB’s two Indian supporters — Soumya Chowdhury and Krishna Gudipati — had filed the appeal, asking the judge to stop Mr Mustikhan from publicly sharing the internal affairs of the group. The court agreed with the Baloch activist’s plea that the US constitution guaranteed his freedom of expression.
Mr Mustikhan, who is also a journalist, claimed in the videos that he was “let down” by RAW operatives working from the Indian embassy in Washington. He identified one of them as Nagesh Bhushan who, Mr Mustikhan said, manned RAW’s Balochistan Desk.
On Oct 22, 2015, Mr Mustikhan heckled Mr Sharif during his speech at the US Institute for Peace in Washington and was removed by security personnel as he continued shouting for several minutes.
He then appeared on a series of Indian talk shows, explaining why he heckled the prime minister. He also heckled other Pakistani leaders, particularly former president Pervez Musharraf.
“I did this with a heavy heart, as I have no fight with Nawaz Sharif. He is an elected prime minister,” he told Dawn.
“Others, I heckled willingly.”
Mr Mustikhan said that India was supporting terrorism in Pakistan and this support started after the Kargil war and that’s why the current insurgency had continued for 12 years.
Mr Mustikhan claimed that RAW encouraged militants to kill Punjabi, Pakhtun and even Sindhi civilians. “We have no fight with civilians. They are our brothers,” he said. “They gave me a lot of mental torture [for opposing their plans]. They say if you kill, you are a hero otherwise you are zero.”
Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2018
Comments (23)
India is the mother if terrorism in South Asia, however yet unexposed.
Wake up Pakistan, for once recognize what’s going on around you. This should have been headline news. It’s about time Pakistan should boycott Indian ads and products for starter.
Spill ALL the beans my friend so that common Indians understand what their government is involved in.
What else evidence is required?
any proof ??
This is historic expose of Indian hand in fomenting, supporting and cultivating terrorism not only in Baluchistan but also in other parts of Pakistan mainly Karachi and Fata. Some days before I read something similar from Russian based Baloch leader who also invented independent Baloch flag, he said that India hijacked the baloch movement and that india paid them for terrorist activities in Pakistan.
Any evidence or just words?
What's a new?
good more people should come forward and talk about this
@skumar Seriously....you want proof for this? When this man was speaking against Pakistan you were all ears and supporting him and now when he spilled the beans so you want proof? Whats the right word for it.....oh yeah! "Hypocrisy"....
India is involved in all terror activities in Pakistan
Statements are given by many but where is the proof
@skumar Kulbhushan Jadhav is the live proof....
Give us proof any audio,video recording......
@skumar when he sings to your govt's tunes, do you ask for proof?
@skumar If testimony of Mr. Ahmer Mustikhan and AFB’s two Indian supporters — Soumya Chowdhury and Krishna Gudipati — appealing, asking the judge to stop Mr Mustikhan from publicly sharing the internal affairs of the group is not proof enough... then I wonder what will constitute the proof?
We didn't learn any lesson from history .why can't we live like good neighbours and improve the lives of ordinary people...
Indian government is a terrorist government that has killed thousands of our Pakistani people.
Stories can be made interesting.
our media is very busy electing new PM by creating fake news on the basis of orders from the boot,
they don't have time to report real news like this one
Indian meddling in our governance, terrorism with Kulboshan Yadev, targeting our minorities, sending spies, firing on our people on the border oppressing our Kashmiri brethren, stealing our waters...can Indians please mind their own business?
@People How about the rejected appeal of his 2 Indian supporters in the court not t disclose the internal matters? This is a court proceeding and in USA, and confessional statement of person who is involved, this is glowing, glittering evidence.
Indian leadership is delusional to think that Pakistan will break up with this mindless killing through terrorism yet they will live in peace and prospor. If there is serious chaos in Pakistan, it will spill into India. It serves no purpose for either side but opens the door for a third party to subjugate the region again. Don't be stupid India, reach out to Pakistan's overtures while you can.