DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Baloch activist says RAW asked him to heckle Nawaz in 2015

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated April 18, 2018

Email


WASHINGTON: A senior Baloch activist claimed on Tuesday that he heckled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his 2015 visit to Washington at the behest of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Ahmer Mustikhan, foun­der of the American Friends of Balochistan (AFB) group, posted three online statements on Facebook on Tuesday after a district court in Maryland rejected an appeal to muzzle him.

AFB’s two Indian supporters — Soumya Chowd­hury and Krishna Gudipati — had filed the appeal, asking the judge to stop Mr Mustikhan from publicly sharing the internal affairs of the group. The court agreed with the Baloch activist’s plea that the US constitution guaranteed his freedom of expression.

Mr Mustikhan, who is also a journalist, claimed in the videos that he was “let down” by RAW operatives working from the Indian embassy in Washington. He identified one of them as Nagesh Bhushan who, Mr Mustikhan said, manned RAW’s Balochistan Desk.

On Oct 22, 2015, Mr Mustikhan heckled Mr Sharif during his speech at the US Institute for Peace in Washington and was removed by security personnel as he continued shouting for several minutes.

He then appeared on a series of Indian talk shows, explaining why he heckled the prime minister. He also heckled other Pakistani leaders, particularly former president Pervez Musharraf.

“I did this with a heavy heart, as I have no fight with Nawaz Sharif. He is an elected prime minister,” he told Dawn.

“Others, I heckled willingly.”

Mr Mustikhan said that India was supporting terrorism in Pakistan and this support started after the Kargil war and that’s why the current insurgency had continued for 12 years.

Mr Mustikhan claimed that RAW encouraged militants to kill Punjabi, Pakhtun and even Sindhi civilians. “We have no fight with civilians. They are our brothers,” he said. “They gave me a lot of mental torture [for opposing their plans]. They say if you kill, you are a hero otherwise you are zero.”

Published in Dawn, April 18th, 2018

PAK INDIA RELATIONS
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (23)

1000 characters
Sameer
Apr 18, 2018 08:51am

India is the mother if terrorism in South Asia, however yet unexposed.

Firdous jamal
Apr 18, 2018 08:52am

Wake up Pakistan, for once recognize what’s going on around you. This should have been headline news. It’s about time Pakistan should boycott Indian ads and products for starter.

Roamer
Apr 18, 2018 09:04am

Spill ALL the beans my friend so that common Indians understand what their government is involved in.

Ahmed khan lehri
Apr 18, 2018 09:13am

What else evidence is required?

skumar
Apr 18, 2018 09:13am

any proof ??

Hasan Siftain
Apr 18, 2018 09:40am

This is historic expose of Indian hand in fomenting, supporting and cultivating terrorism not only in Baluchistan but also in other parts of Pakistan mainly Karachi and Fata. Some days before I read something similar from Russian based Baloch leader who also invented independent Baloch flag, he said that India hijacked the baloch movement and that india paid them for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

People
Apr 18, 2018 09:45am

Any evidence or just words?

Truth
Apr 18, 2018 09:45am

What's a new?

Still Concerned
Apr 18, 2018 09:46am

good more people should come forward and talk about this

farooq
Apr 18, 2018 09:58am

@skumar Seriously....you want proof for this? When this man was speaking against Pakistan you were all ears and supporting him and now when he spilled the beans so you want proof? Whats the right word for it.....oh yeah! "Hypocrisy"....

Noor ul hadi
Apr 18, 2018 09:58am

India is involved in all terror activities in Pakistan

Dawoed
Apr 18, 2018 09:59am

Statements are given by many but where is the proof

Sacha pakistani
Apr 18, 2018 10:00am

@skumar Kulbhushan Jadhav is the live proof....

CHISTI
Apr 18, 2018 10:04am

Give us proof any audio,video recording......

global citizen
Apr 18, 2018 10:05am

@skumar when he sings to your govt's tunes, do you ask for proof?

Waseem
Apr 18, 2018 10:06am

@skumar If testimony of Mr. Ahmer Mustikhan and AFB’s two Indian supporters — Soumya Chowd­hury and Krishna Gudipati — appealing, asking the judge to stop Mr Mustikhan from publicly sharing the internal affairs of the group is not proof enough... then I wonder what will constitute the proof?

Taj
Apr 18, 2018 10:06am

We didn't learn any lesson from history .why can't we live like good neighbours and improve the lives of ordinary people...

ALI
Apr 18, 2018 10:11am

Indian government is a terrorist government that has killed thousands of our Pakistani people.

Manu USA
Apr 18, 2018 10:14am

Stories can be made interesting.

saeed
Apr 18, 2018 10:18am

our media is very busy electing new PM by creating fake news on the basis of orders from the boot,

they don't have time to report real news like this one

Shah
Apr 18, 2018 10:23am

Indian meddling in our governance, terrorism with Kulboshan Yadev, targeting our minorities, sending spies, firing on our people on the border oppressing our Kashmiri brethren, stealing our waters...can Indians please mind their own business?

Waseem
Apr 18, 2018 10:24am

@People How about the rejected appeal of his 2 Indian supporters in the court not t disclose the internal matters? This is a court proceeding and in USA, and confessional statement of person who is involved, this is glowing, glittering evidence.

Ahmed
Apr 18, 2018 10:25am

Indian leadership is delusional to think that Pakistan will break up with this mindless killing through terrorism yet they will live in peace and prospor. If there is serious chaos in Pakistan, it will spill into India. It serves no purpose for either side but opens the door for a third party to subjugate the region again. Don't be stupid India, reach out to Pakistan's overtures while you can.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 18, 2018

Netting property

THE most interesting part of the recently announced tax amnesty scheme is the portion that relates to undisclosed...
Updated April 18, 2018

HRCP report and the ‘missing’

Details may change somewhat from year to year but the overall state of human rights in this country remains dismal.
Updated April 18, 2018

Education for trans people

The school is dedicated to providing education from primary level to matriculation and technical and vocational training
April 17, 2018

Anti-judiciary speeches

WHERE caution and sensitivity were required, all sides seem determined to plunge headlong into confrontation and...
April 17, 2018

Death penalty report

IN the four years since the death penalty was revived in Pakistan, an estimated 500 prisoners have been executed...
Uninspiring athletes
Updated April 17, 2018

Uninspiring athletes

Pakistan’s lacklustre performance at CW Games has raised questions over athletes' uninspiring performance.