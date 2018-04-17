SC summons Faisal Raza Abidi to explain his 'anti-judiciary' remarks aired on Channel 5

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo moto notice of the alleged anti-judiciary remarks made by former senator Faisal Raza Abidi during a programme on Channel 5, DawnNewsTV reported.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, will hear the case on Wednesday. The apex court has issued a notice to Abidi in this regard.

Meanwhile, The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Channel 5 and also placed a three-month ban on its programme “News @ 8” during which the remarks were reportedly aired.

The regulatory authority has also asked Channel 5 to run an apology during prime time transmission on April 19, 2018.

According to a statement issued by Pemra, the authority had issued a show cause notice to Channel 5 on April 13 asking it to submit a reply and appear before it within three days time.

After hearing the channel’s explanation, the regulatory authority on Tuesday slapped a three-month ban on the programme and further informed the channel administration that in case of any further violation their licence will be cancelled.