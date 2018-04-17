DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Govt will focus on developing sustainable revenue streams instead of taking loans, says Abbasi

Dawn.comUpdated April 17, 2018

Email


Federal cabinet approves Budget Strategy Paper for financial years 2018-19 to 2020-21. —Radio Pakistan
Federal cabinet approves Budget Strategy Paper for financial years 2018-19 to 2020-21. —Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that sustained income and revenue streams will benefit the country instead of obtaining loans, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said this while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in which the Finance Division presented the Budget Strategy Paper for financial years 2018-19 to 2020-21 and briefed about the macroeconomic indicators of current fiscal year, 2017-18.

The finance secretary briefed the cabinet that the budget strategy for FY 2018-19 to 2020-21 is based on four broad targets, which are sustained growth momentum, ensuring fiscal consolidation, managing balance of payments and ensuring debt sustainability.

It was informed that the recently announced Economic Reforms Package, including lowering tax rates, widening tax base, real estate reforms, local amnesty and tightening of foreign exchange regime, will help increase revenues and reduce the deficit.

The Budget Strategy Paper was discussed at length by the cabinet and several cabinet members provided useful suggestions for incorporation in the upcoming budget proposals.

At the end of the meeting, the federal cabinet approved Budget Strategy Paper for Fiscal Year 2018-19 to 2020-21.

ECNEC clears Diamer Bhasha dam

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), chaired by PM Abbasi, approved various energy, poverty alleviation, railways and access to justice projects with specific costs.

The Diamer Basha Dam Project (only dam component) was approved at a total rationalised cost of Rs474 billion.

The dam will have a 6.4 million acre-feet (MAF) storage capacity and installed power capacity of 4,500 MW. After completion, the project will increase national water storage capacity of Pakistan from 38 days to 45 days and will enhance life span on downstream reservoirs, including Tarbela Dam.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
M. Asghar
Apr 17, 2018 08:52pm

On the ground, the things work in the opposite direction - more loans!

smi
Apr 17, 2018 08:52pm

please enough we cannot hear any more lies and false promisies we need change total change

hamza
Apr 17, 2018 09:12pm

Good plan Mr. PM. Unfortunately or may I say fortunately you do not have time to exercise it?

Arif NBS
Apr 17, 2018 09:15pm

You are saying this when only 1 month left for your govt?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 17, 2018

Anti-judiciary speeches

WHERE caution and sensitivity were required, all sides seem determined to plunge headlong into confrontation and...
April 17, 2018

Death penalty report

IN the four years since the death penalty was revived in Pakistan, an estimated 500 prisoners have been executed...
Uninspiring athletes
Updated April 17, 2018

Uninspiring athletes

Pakistan’s lacklustre performance at CW Games has raised questions over athletes' uninspiring performance.
April 16, 2018

New provinces

IT is a sound idea and one that all political parties ought to consider taking up in the next parliament. Prime...
April 16, 2018

Lentils consumption

A RECENT FAO report on the global state of food and agriculture raises several concerns in Pakistan’s case....
April 16, 2018

Faulty reasoning

CERTAIN misogynistic practices are sometimes so deeply embedded in sections of society that their unacceptability...