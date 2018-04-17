Punjab govt bans Kabaddi in schools following child's death

Punjab government on Tuesday placed a ban on Kabaddi and other activities which may lead to “dangerous incidents” on school premises, following the death of a child in Khanewal earlier this month, DawnNewsTV reported.

In a notification issued by the Punjab chief minister’s monitoring force for school education department, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the provincial authority informed school administration that “all such activities and games which may cause serious incidents are totally banned”.

It further ordered that the recess in charge should keep an eye to avoid such incident in future, and said that the head of the institution should “direct all teachers to guide the students to avoid such activities”.

The notification has been issued following the death of a student at a high school in Khanewal earlier this month. The sixth-grade student reportedly died while playing Kabaddi during recess time.

The headmaster of the school has already been suspended for showing negligence.