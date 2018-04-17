DAWN.COM

Punjab govt bans Kabaddi in schools following child's death

Sajjad Akbar ShahApril 17, 2018

Punjab government on Tuesday placed a ban on Kabaddi and other activities which may lead to “dangerous incidents” on school premises, following the death of a child in Khanewal earlier this month, DawnNewsTV reported.

In a notification issued by the Punjab chief minister’s monitoring force for school education department, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the provincial authority informed school administration that “all such activities and games which may cause serious incidents are totally banned”.

It further ordered that the recess in charge should keep an eye to avoid such incident in future, and said that the head of the institution should “direct all teachers to guide the students to avoid such activities”.

The notification has been issued following the death of a student at a high school in Khanewal earlier this month. The sixth-grade student reportedly died while playing Kabaddi during recess time.

The headmaster of the school has already been suspended for showing negligence.

Nomi Goraya
Apr 17, 2018 08:12pm

Kabaddi is game of Punjab how can you just ban it? We need to define the ways to play the game properly otherwise any harmless support can cause death or injury

Praveen
Apr 17, 2018 08:15pm

Then what children do in school

To parliament
Apr 17, 2018 08:21pm

Ridiculous. That was an accident. How come preventing the play of this game do any good?

M.S.Awan
Apr 17, 2018 08:27pm

Sports activities are essential part of child development and growth.Banning Kabadi from schools is not the solution.Probably,school administration can closely supervise and monitor the sports in school.By doing that,they can avoid situations & accidents like this.

Javed Arshad
Apr 17, 2018 08:54pm

Typical knee jerk action - no thought process and appropriate guidelines ensuring safety of children without compromising their access to sport activities.

John
Apr 17, 2018 09:21pm

Ban all vehicles, they cause accidents. Ban factories, they contaminate water and environment which kills people. Likewise ban everything.

Kash
Apr 17, 2018 09:35pm

hmm, they thought of rugby tackling in a UK school too. Tackling and scrums should be banned in school rugby, to protect children from the risk of concussion and later brain damage

