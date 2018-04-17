Punjab govt bans Kabaddi in schools following child's death
Punjab government on Tuesday placed a ban on Kabaddi and other activities which may lead to “dangerous incidents” on school premises, following the death of a child in Khanewal earlier this month, DawnNewsTV reported.
In a notification issued by the Punjab chief minister’s monitoring force for school education department, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the provincial authority informed school administration that “all such activities and games which may cause serious incidents are totally banned”.
It further ordered that the recess in charge should keep an eye to avoid such incident in future, and said that the head of the institution should “direct all teachers to guide the students to avoid such activities”.
The notification has been issued following the death of a student at a high school in Khanewal earlier this month. The sixth-grade student reportedly died while playing Kabaddi during recess time.
The headmaster of the school has already been suspended for showing negligence.
Comments (7)
Kabaddi is game of Punjab how can you just ban it? We need to define the ways to play the game properly otherwise any harmless support can cause death or injury
Then what children do in school
Ridiculous. That was an accident. How come preventing the play of this game do any good?
Sports activities are essential part of child development and growth.Banning Kabadi from schools is not the solution.Probably,school administration can closely supervise and monitor the sports in school.By doing that,they can avoid situations & accidents like this.
Typical knee jerk action - no thought process and appropriate guidelines ensuring safety of children without compromising their access to sport activities.
Ban all vehicles, they cause accidents. Ban factories, they contaminate water and environment which kills people. Likewise ban everything.
hmm, they thought of rugby tackling in a UK school too. Tackling and scrums should be banned in school rugby, to protect children from the risk of concussion and later brain damage