Man dies as protest against rape, murder of minor girl turns violent in Karachi

Mohammad RazaApril 17, 2018

People gather in protest against the rape and murder of a minor girl in Orangi Town on Tuesday. — DawnNews
The alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Karachi's Manghopir area sparked protests on Tuesday, with the family of the deceased child demanding justice by placing her body on the road.

The girl, who had gone missing two days ago, was found dead in bushes in Manghopir on Monday night. She was later identified on Tuesday as a resident of Baloch Para, Orangi Town.

An initial medical examination had suggested she was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death following which DNA samples were taken to confirm the findings.

Relatives and area residents placed the body of the deceased girl on Orangi Road in protest, which also turned violent with demonstrators pelting stones at police and nearby vehicles. According to eyewitnesses, two people were injured due to police firing while Rangers have been deployed in the area to control the situation, DawnNewsTV reported.

A man named Abdur Rehman, who was injured allegedly by police firing, later died after being taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the hospital's head of emergency section Dr Seemi Jamali said.

Taking notice of the incident, Inspector General (IG) Sindh A.D. Khowaja ordered the deputy inspector general (DIG) West to submit a report on the issue.

He later informed media that two arrests have been made in connection with the case while an investigation is underway to ascertain the facts.

SSP West Omar Shahid Hamid said of the three people nominated by the girl's grandfather, two have been arrested while police are looking for the third.

