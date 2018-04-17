SC upholds bar on 'anti-judiciary content', clarifies PML-N leaders' speeches have not been banned
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while wrapping up a suo motu notice on Tuesday, upheld the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to bar TV channels from airing anti-judiciary speeches on television in the future.
The LHC's decision — announced while hearing petitions against "contemptuous" speeches by PML-N leaders — directly affects Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders from the party, all of whom have been involved in anti-judiciary tirades since the Panamagate verdict came out last year.
Earlier today, while taking suo motu notice of the LHC's decision, the Supreme Court had summoned a record of complaints against the speeches by PML-N leaders filed with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).
The court also summoned the attorney general (AG) of Pakistan as well as advocate generals of all four provinces and LHC registrar.
AG Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the bench and presented the LHC decision. "I want to read out the LHC's decision in court," he said.
"You may be the first person to actually read this decision," the chief justice replied, adding that all media outlets took the LHC's decision out of context and said that the court had banned speeches by Nawaz and Maryam, "which is not the case. Where in the verdict does it say that speeches [from the two leaders] have been banned?"
"Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif can come here and speak for as long as they want," Justice Nisar said and added, "Is there anyone in this country who would disagree with Article 19 of the 1973 Constitution?"
"I cannot believe that court reporters gave this incorrect news — who was it that made changes to the actual news?" the chief justice said while expressing dissatisfaction on the way the media outlets carried the news.
Article 19 of the 1973 Constitution, while allowing all citizens freedom of speech, also says that the freedom is "subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, or incitement to an offence".
The CJP had earlier remarked that it is very important for the parties in the case to be present. At this the AG said that Maryam and Nawaz may not be in the city and, therefore, not available today.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan, however, remarked that they have their accountability court hearing today and should be in Islamabad.
The PML-N leaders were served notices by the court to appear in person or by counsel today. "We are here until 7pm," the CJP said.
Clarification: In a news item on April 16, it was erroneously reported that the LHC had banned "anti-judiciary" speeches by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders. The error is regretted.
Nawaz sharif just criticised on his case and he did not make any anti Pakistan remarks. As per article 19, everyone should have access to freedom of speech. Please open TV channels too.
Please Ban them for lifetime, like Altaf Hussain. Otherwise it will be treated as favor-ism to Punjabi Politician as against Non Punjabi Politicians.
Who will take notice of 1.8 Million pending cases in lower courts? even in justice elite have been given preference.
Honourable CJP is a beacon of hope for all Pakistanis. Long Live Pakistan.
Let's hope, this 'Suo Moto' produce prompt response and ban both father and daughter for life making provokitive comments about our honorable judges, before it gets out of control. Law must be same for all and seen to be working irrespective of political or social status!
"The bench had also directed Pemra to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the alleged contemptuous speeches within 15 days"
PEMRA is a personal servant in of Sharif family. Don't expect any betterment from PEMRA because PEMRA is the one which actually allowed all contemptuous and insulting speeches against judges and judiciary to go on air on regular basis. The SC should decide itself about the contemptuous speeches of father-daughter duo and permanently ban them.
Excellent decision once again by the brave, bold and wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court-Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Should be banned for there rant against honorable judges .... no one should be above the law ... moreover their protocols should also be checked ... why should a convicted person be given such huge protocols on tax payers money ...
Supreme Court must have to take strict action against Sharif Family because they have make Supreme Court , Judges and Pakistani Law a joke and fun. Sharif Family consider themselves above law of the land inspite of the fact that they know all about the sources of their ill-gotten money but still they are behaving as a shameless people.
Mafia must be taken down..bravo CJ.
@Kaleem My dear Article 19,though advocating freedom of speech within the ambit of law but does not bestow a person to hurl insult and use derogatory language against the judges of the SC.To name his outburst as criticism against legal matter carries no weight because he is just a layman and not at attorney at law to understand meaning and legal implication of a court decision, and may be committing a contempt of court by his outburst against the judiciary.He is doing all this to incite and agitate those who are even less conversant with legal fallout of this free for all venomous speeches against the SC.The bottom line of this erroneous approach is to accrue political dividends for his party in the coming election. Unfortunately, with the charged political environment in the country and lack of tolerance exhibited in all sphere of public life,a substantial number of general public abhors such aspersions thrown at the country's judiciary and justifiably want it to be stopped forthwith
@Kaleem Read paragraph 8 in this news item, carefully. It will clear your mind regarding freedom of speech and limitations imposed on it by the Constitution most often ignored by pseudo politicians and their blind followers.
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA - well said and I fully endorse your views!
@Kaleem did u listen to his speech in the last month or so? Wake up
interesting comments.there is a difference between freedom of expression and hate speech.what is a hate speech.Although the expression has become very common, there is no set definition of hate speech.In fact, the quest for a shared definition clashes with juridical, political-philosophical, and cultural debates over the boundaries of freedom of expression.How can we define and, therefore, contrast hate speech without limiting a fundamental freedom? Such a dilemma predates the Internet but has been strongly revived by the digital revolution.hate speech includes “all forms of expression which spread, incite, promote or justify racial hatred, xenophobia, other forms of hatred based on intolerance, including intolerance expressed by aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism, discrimination and hostility towards minorities. unfortunately, People demand freedom of speech as a compensation for the freedom of thought which they seldom use.
Why banned Geo News earlier then???
It seems that the Pakistani courts are adopting dual standards. Why can't the PML(N) anti judicary speeches be banned for good like that if MQM leader Altaf Hussain's. We don't hear him any more.