SC takes suo motu notice of LHC's temporary ban on Nawaz, Maryam's speeches

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision to bar TV channels from airing alleged "anti-judiciary speeches" by PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and others for 15 days.

The Supreme Court summoned a record of complaints against the speeches by PML-N leaders filed with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

It also summoned the attorney general (AG) of Pakistan as well as advocate generals of all four provinces and registrar Lahore High Court.

AG Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the bench and presented the LHC decision. Meanwhile, the CJP remarked that it is very important for the parties in the case to be present. At this the AG said that Maryam and Nawaz may not be in the city and, therefore, not available today.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, however, remarked that they have their accountability court hearing today and should be in Islamabad.

The PML-N leaders were served notices by the court to appear in person or by counsel today. "We are here until 7pm," the CJP said.

A day earlier, a three-judge bench of the LHC headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi had given the order to temporary ban the airing of speeches while hearing a set of petitions against "anti-judiciary speeches" delivered by PML-N leaders.

The bench had also directed Pemra to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the alleged contemptuous speeches within 15 days.

The LHC had issued similar directives in August last year while hearing a contempt of court petition against the former premier and 13 federal and provincial ministers of the ruling PML-N for their outburst against the Supreme Court following Nawaz's disqualification in the Panamagate verdict.