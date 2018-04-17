SC admonishes media for 'misreporting' LHC order on anti-judiciary speeches
A Supreme Court bench, while wrapping up a suo motu notice on Tuesday, strongly admonished media outlets for what it termed the misrepresentation of the facts of a Lahore High Court (LHC) order from a day earlier, in which the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) had been directed to enforce a ban on the broadcast of anti-judiciary speeches on television under Article 19 of the Constitution.
Earlier today, after examining whether the order suppressed the right to free speech, the Supreme Court had summoned a record of complaints filed with Pemra against speeches made by PML-N leaders.
The court had also summoned the attorney general (AG), the advocates general of all four provinces, and the LHC's registrar over the matter.
AG Ashtar Ausaf had subsequently appeared before the bench and presented the LHC's order to it.
"I want to read out the LHC's decision in court," he began.
"Congratulations. You may be the first person to have actually read the decision," Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed retorted wryly.
"Everyone has an opinion on what the speech says," the chief justice observed. "It has been reported that the Lahore High Court has banned [Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif's] speeches," he continued.
"Where in the verdict does it say that speeches [from the two leaders] have been banned?" the chief justice asked the AG.
"Where is the Pemra chairman?" he then asked, before reprimanding the regulator's chief for showing up late. "Read the order [in his presence]," he directed the AG.
"The high court has ordered Pemra to stop speeches against the judges and judiciary from being aired," the AG read out.
"Read Articles 19 and 68 of the Constitution," the chief justice said. "The court has only ordered Pemra to act under the two articles."
"What has Pemra done under Article 19 of the Constitution?" he asked.
Article 19 of the 1973 Constitution, while allowing all citizens freedom of speech, also says that the freedom is "subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence of Pakistan or any part thereof, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, or incitement to an offence".
"Why didn't Pemra take action [on anti-judiciary speeches]?" the chief justice asked the Pemra chairman, who could only manage an unsatisfactory excuse in response.
"We issued notices to channels," he replied.
"If notices are all that you have to issue, what is the point?" the chief justice retorted. "Do you have no other powers? What action have you taken under them?" he asked.
"You've had complaints pending since 2017. What action have you taken on them as the regulator?" Justice Ijazul Ahsan added.
"Does somebody need to tell Pemra to do its job?" Justice Saeed quipped, addressing the Pemra chairman.
"The order issued was something else, and it was reported as something else. Somebody purposefully ran fake news," he observed.
"This was done in a coordinated manner. Can the Federal Investigation Agency be asked to investigate the matter?" he asked.
"What action has Pemra taken on fake news? The news was twisted, what did Pemra do?" the chief justice added while addressing the Pemra chairman.
"Who will investigate this matter? Who manufactured this story and forwarded it to the media? It would still have been believable had one channel misreported it. I can't believe that court reporters could have filed this story," he continued. "Who had the real story twisted?"
"And how is it that Nawaz Sharif's counsel is representing Pemra in this case?" he said, turning to Advocate Salman Akram Raja.
"We will issue a notice to you and suspend your licence. How can you represent Pemra in this case? Isn't this a clear conflict of interest?" he asked.
To this, Raja clarified that he had been representing Pemra for quite some time.
"You also represent the PML-N and you also appear on TV to comment [on various cases]," the chief justice responded.
"I apologise and will withdraw my power of attorney," Raja responded. "I only represented Pemra because I have been representing them in the past.
The court subsequently wrapped up the suo motu notice, noting that the LHC's order did not seem to violate fundamental rights and would therefore be upheld.
"The impression was given that the court had ordered Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif to be taken off air," it observed. "It was implied that the freedom of speech had been curtailed, when the court had only issued an order under Article 19 of the Constitution."
"This is disrespect of the courts," the chief justice noted. "The judiciary was attacked once before, and it has been attacked once again," he said.
"We do not need any security and protection from the state," he continued. "God willing, the people of this country will protect us."
"What will be achieved by cursing us every day? We had women abusing the judiciary on the doors of the Supreme Court the other day. I have been keeping a close eye on everything. Who sent these women to the Supreme Court?" he asked while wrapping up proceedings.
Clarification: In a news item on April 16, it was erroneously reported that the LHC had banned "anti-judiciary" speeches by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders. The error is regretted.
Comments (23)
Nawaz sharif just criticised on his case and he did not make any anti Pakistan remarks. As per article 19, everyone should have access to freedom of speech. Please open TV channels too.
Please Ban them for lifetime, like Altaf Hussain. Otherwise it will be treated as favor-ism to Punjabi Politician as against Non Punjabi Politicians.
Who will take notice of 1.8 Million pending cases in lower courts? even in justice elite have been given preference.
Honourable CJP is a beacon of hope for all Pakistanis. Long Live Pakistan.
Let's hope, this 'Suo Moto' produce prompt response and ban both father and daughter for life making provokitive comments about our honorable judges, before it gets out of control. Law must be same for all and seen to be working irrespective of political or social status!
"The bench had also directed Pemra to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the alleged contemptuous speeches within 15 days"
PEMRA is a personal servant in of Sharif family. Don't expect any betterment from PEMRA because PEMRA is the one which actually allowed all contemptuous and insulting speeches against judges and judiciary to go on air on regular basis. The SC should decide itself about the contemptuous speeches of father-daughter duo and permanently ban them.
Excellent decision once again by the brave, bold and wonderful Chief Justice of the Supreme Court-Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Should be banned for there rant against honorable judges .... no one should be above the law ... moreover their protocols should also be checked ... why should a convicted person be given such huge protocols on tax payers money ...
Supreme Court must have to take strict action against Sharif Family because they have make Supreme Court , Judges and Pakistani Law a joke and fun. Sharif Family consider themselves above law of the land inspite of the fact that they know all about the sources of their ill-gotten money but still they are behaving as a shameless people.
Mafia must be taken down..bravo CJ.
@Kaleem My dear Article 19,though advocating freedom of speech within the ambit of law but does not bestow a person to hurl insult and use derogatory language against the judges of the SC.To name his outburst as criticism against legal matter carries no weight because he is just a layman and not at attorney at law to understand meaning and legal implication of a court decision, and may be committing a contempt of court by his outburst against the judiciary.He is doing all this to incite and agitate those who are even less conversant with legal fallout of this free for all venomous speeches against the SC.The bottom line of this erroneous approach is to accrue political dividends for his party in the coming election. Unfortunately, with the charged political environment in the country and lack of tolerance exhibited in all sphere of public life,a substantial number of general public abhors such aspersions thrown at the country's judiciary and justifiably want it to be stopped forthwith
@Kaleem Read paragraph 8 in this news item, carefully. It will clear your mind regarding freedom of speech and limitations imposed on it by the Constitution most often ignored by pseudo politicians and their blind followers.
@Amjad Durrani Engineer USA - well said and I fully endorse your views!
@Kaleem did u listen to his speech in the last month or so? Wake up
interesting comments.there is a difference between freedom of expression and hate speech.what is a hate speech.Although the expression has become very common, there is no set definition of hate speech.In fact, the quest for a shared definition clashes with juridical, political-philosophical, and cultural debates over the boundaries of freedom of expression.How can we define and, therefore, contrast hate speech without limiting a fundamental freedom? Such a dilemma predates the Internet but has been strongly revived by the digital revolution.hate speech includes “all forms of expression which spread, incite, promote or justify racial hatred, xenophobia, other forms of hatred based on intolerance, including intolerance expressed by aggressive nationalism and ethnocentrism, discrimination and hostility towards minorities. unfortunately, People demand freedom of speech as a compensation for the freedom of thought which they seldom use.
Why banned Geo News earlier then???
It seems that the Pakistani courts are adopting dual standards. Why can't the PML(N) anti judicary speeches be banned for good like that if MQM leader Altaf Hussain's. We don't hear him any more.
This is same as "we shall beat you but not let you cry"
@INDIAN why you are concerned?
Nawaz & prominent leaders of PMLN speeches comes under contempt of court & incitement of an offence. They did the violence of the constitution
The man on the street still suffering... By seeing all the circus looks like boots on the ground soon, as the mafia culture should be and must be removed from Pakistan once an for all.
Good rule of law! Law for everyone should be the same. Thanks CJ.
Getting backlog of cases sorted then banning NS speeches should be much more important !