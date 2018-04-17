Tayyaba torture case: Judge, wife handed one year in prison, Rs50,000 fine

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sentenced additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife to one year in prison in the Tayyaba torture case, which had captured the country's attention in late December 2016.

ADSJ Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar were given prison time — as well as a fine of Rs50,000 each — for their involvement in keeping the then 10-year-old Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over a missing broom, beating her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and threatening her of "dire consequences".

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC had reserved the judgment of the case last month after the counsel for the state and the accused persons concluded their arguments.

The statements of a total of 19 witnesses were recorded during the course of the proceedings, including that of 11 prosecution witnesses and eight non-state witnesses including Tayyaba's parents. A detailed judgment of the case will be issued later.

Suo motu notice

The case of Tayyaba, a young domestic worker at the home of ADSJ Khan and his wife Maheen, first came to light after photos of the tortured child began circulating on social media.

Tayyaba was rescued from their residence with visible wounds on December 28, 2016 and a first information report was filed against her employers a day later.

Khan reached a compromise with Tayyaba's parents on Jan 2, 2017, and a day later the child was handed over to her parents. On Jan 4, however, the apex court took suo motu notice of the matter, saying: "No 'agreements' can be reached in matters concerning fundamental human rights."

The Supreme Court in a hearing on Jan 11 then observed that the role of a lawyer, Raja Zahoor Hassan, was of key interest with regards to an 'illegitimate compromise' reached between the suspects and the child’s family.

CJP Nisar had insisted there was no doubt that a criminal act had been committed in the case and directed police to investigate the preparation of the compromise deed as well as matters related to internal trafficking of child labourers.

After the police in their report had focused only on the child's abuse and the possible involvement of the suspects, the SC expressed displeasure with the investigation of the case and referred it back to the IHC for further deliberation.