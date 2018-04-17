Tayyaba torture case: Judge, wife handed one year in prison, Rs50,000 fine
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sentenced additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife to one year in prison in the Tayyaba torture case, which had captured the country's attention in late December 2016.
ADSJ Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar were given prison time — as well as a fine of Rs50,000 each — for their involvement in keeping the then 10-year-old Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over a missing broom, beating her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and threatening her of "dire consequences".
Editorial: Little Tayyaba’s grim story illustrates some of Pakistani society's worst aspects
Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC had reserved the judgment of the case last month after the counsel for the state and the accused persons concluded their arguments.
The statements of a total of 19 witnesses were recorded during the course of the proceedings, including that of 11 prosecution witnesses and eight non-state witnesses including Tayyaba's parents. A detailed judgment of the case will be issued later.
Suo motu notice
The case of Tayyaba, a young domestic worker at the home of ADSJ Khan and his wife Maheen, first came to light after photos of the tortured child began circulating on social media.
Read: Tayyaba was definitely tortured, says Pims head
Tayyaba was rescued from their residence with visible wounds on December 28, 2016 and a first information report was filed against her employers a day later.
Khan reached a compromise with Tayyaba's parents on Jan 2, 2017, and a day later the child was handed over to her parents. On Jan 4, however, the apex court took suo motu notice of the matter, saying: "No 'agreements' can be reached in matters concerning fundamental human rights."
The Supreme Court in a hearing on Jan 11 then observed that the role of a lawyer, Raja Zahoor Hassan, was of key interest with regards to an 'illegitimate compromise' reached between the suspects and the child’s family.
CJP Nisar had insisted there was no doubt that a criminal act had been committed in the case and directed police to investigate the preparation of the compromise deed as well as matters related to internal trafficking of child labourers.
After the police in their report had focused only on the child's abuse and the possible involvement of the suspects, the SC expressed displeasure with the investigation of the case and referred it back to the IHC for further deliberation.
One step towards the Rule of Law in Pakistan.
Some people learn a lesson the hard way.ADSJ lost perhaps a lot.A good job,decent career and respect in the community.Why employ a child in the first place, when you can afford an adult servant.Having employed a child,the least you could do was to treat her as child,care for her, love her and treat her good.
Too less - Too late.
It is a good example of punishing the culprits even after they influenced the victim to compromise. Courts are providing high hopes to the deprived. Keep it up.
MashaAllah great news again. Nation is proud to have a son like you.
One year for almost killing a little girl?
In the end, justice prevailed and this case has set a good example reminding everyone that nobody is greater than law. I feel that one year sentence for both judge and his wife is lenient - should had been minimum two years!
I am glad that child torture is taken seriously and dealt with. The judge may not have participated directly in the child's torture but by trying to shield his wife from prosecution he perverted justice.
Great justice. This is call justice done and justice seen to be done.
It is just a beginning of a new justice system in Pakistan. Will see all those involved in money laundering, embezzlement of public funds, land mafia...........behind bars soon.
Just One Year?
Landmark judgement. Well done IHC.
Pakistan is entering into a new era where rule of law will prevail inshallah. Thanks to CJ's and others' efforts for laying foundations for a new Pakistan.