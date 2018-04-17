Afghanistan returns bodies of 5 Pakistani soldiers
PARACHINAR: Afghan officials handed over the bodies of five martyred personnel of the Frontier Corps as well as an injured soldier to the elders of Kurram Agency on Monday as talks continued between the two sides to deescalate tension along the border.
According to reports, 10 attackers from the Afghan side were also killed in clashes that erupted in the area after the FC men erecting a fence along the border at Laka Tiga post in Lower Kurram Agency came under fire.
MNA Sajid Hussain Turi, who is leading a delegation of local tribes holding talks with the elders of Zazi tribe of Afghanistan, confirmed the death toll and said that 12 more personnel of the FC were wounded in the clashes with Afghan forces. They were taken to a hospital in Thall Garrison.
Military officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan held a flag meeting at a location near the border to hold ceasefire. According to local officials, the armed tribesmen who took position along the border to provide backup support to Pakistani troops were called back after the flag meeting between field commanders of the two countries.
Hundreds of tribesmen carrying heavy weapons had rushed to the Laka Tiga post and adjacent areas on Sunday to support the FC soldiers who came under attack from the Afghan side. Heavy exchange of fire took place in the area. Armed tribesmen from the Afghan side also supported their border forces.
Sources said that after the flag meeting the elders of Turi and Zazi tribes — said to be cousins — held a jirga to defuse the tension escalated after the border clashes. Political Agent Baseer Khan also attended the jirga held near Mali Khel village on the Kurram side.
According to the sources, the Afghan officials asked their Pakistani counterparts to erect fence five metres inside the demarcation line.
It is worth mentioning that the borderline on the Kurram side is properly demarcated and both countries have no dispute.
Under a multi-billion-rupee border management plan, Pakistan began fencing the border on its side last year. The plan aims at preventing unlawful cross-border movement.
The Afghan government has reservations over the fencing plan.
Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2018
It seems PM Abbasi was just in Kabul in front of TV news cameras, making nice with PM Ghani and telling Pakistanis "there will be peace in our time." Peace will take longer than a two day visit to Afghanistan.
Response to these tactics must be very strong and lesson for any future escalations in history.
It seems Pakistan soldiers crossed the border for a raid. Lost 5 braves in counter attack.
Kabul should be given a clear signal by expediting sending back the refugees. The supplies to Afghanistan through our border should be stopped. No diplomacy is going to work with people who are bent upon mischief.
Very interesting. We demarcate land that was shared for centuries and expect no blowback? As Pakhtoon , it is just a travesty of geography that brothers are being divided, do we really think this will last three test of time?
Why are we not angry and give a stronger response to Afghanistan which they would remember before trying again.....why lives 0f our soldiers so cheap....in the eyes of our political leadership.
what a sad state of affair both sides are brother in blood and in faith!
Afghan taliban should kick out usa from afghanistan
Pak should show some spine and give them a befitting reply
Afghans are happy trigger and fire at Pakistanis soldiers anytime they want to. They must be taught a lesson once for all.
This will happen again and again because one side does not recognise the international border between us. That is the whole problem.
Afghans do not recognize the Durand Line, and consider it to be the disgraceful manifestation of the British colonialism.
These Afghans are a piece of work.
Millions of them live and stay here in Pakistan and they still attack us.
Well done to the Pakistani tribesmen for supporting their Pakistan Army
Never feed the snake.
Send refugees back to Afghanistan
How come the Pakistani body inside Afghan territory?
@Talha ,What has the US got to do with this blatant act of aggression (?) by the Afghans who continue their delusional obsession that the internationally recognised Durand Line is not the true border between the two countries and that all the land up to and west of the Indus is Afghan. Until minds such as yours grapple with this instead of blaming everything on the US, you not only fail to understand where the problem lines but confront the real culprits.
So now we have to hold flag meetings with people who’s millions are we entertaining for the past 4 decades?
i think FC should learn lesson when they do some serious job they should have positioned more personnel and equipment to response immediately because our enemy have no uniform specially when international proxies involved in this game.
Give a befitting reply to the puppets of America and India.
.........and still Pakistan is hosting millions of Afghan refugees for no good reasons. Build refugees camps on Afghanistan side of the border and move these refugees to Afghanistan side and seal the border for good.
Learn from Turkey and create a buffer zone within Afghanistan. Pakistan is having a serious image problem which says: "This is a country anyone can target".
kick all afgans out
I'm sad as Afghan family will suffer in response of Afghan govt specially when Afghan govt brags about killing Pak soldiers. Afghanistan already lost many people in retaliation from Pak military.
It's sad for me to say that but I can say this with a conviction that Pak military will retaliate at the appropriate time and will take revenge again. Pakistan has many weakness but military is not one of them.
PakAfghan brotherhood zindabad!
Concentrate on India side border.
Our enemies have injected and polluitize afghan blood with hate for Pakistan. This fence is necesaary. We need full protectio . they afghan want to keep open for our enemies to weak Pakistan. We have to realise Afghans never respected Pakistan since Pakistan creation.
Its our big faliure that our army personnel is consistantly being killed for last 17 years on Pak- afg border. We leave our soldiers dying their without enough heavy gunship weapons.
Just aim a missile at Ashraf Ghani home who is the Indian ambassador to Kabul. Problem solved.
Its really a tragic incident and Pak army should strongly take revenge of such attach. How Pakistani authorities claim that 10 attackers were killed? We got back our dead bodies through dialogue so shame on us for such dialogue. If we are sending our children to be martyred by enemies then no need to send them if we can't protect them. Pakistan should launch proper attack on the post on the opposite side of the border so that they should have a clear message that we will also be bombed. Even our major got martyred on Torkham border by firing from Afghan side and later we only claim that that much attackers have been killed. Confirmed deaths are on our side and we shouldn't only weep.
Why we’re showing so much restraint towards afghanistan is just beyond my Imagination hopefully we’ll have a army cheif like Musa khan and Ayub khan who taught Afghanis forces a great lessons when the afghan did the same back in 1950s and 60s
Feeling very sad, If peace cannot be maintained in peace times, they should fence off the borders to avoid spilling innocent human blood.
Tribesman with heavy weapons - pathetic that anyone apart from the army is allowed to hold these weapons . Today they rushed to help the F.C. who can say if tomorrow they rush to attack the Pak army with same heavy weapons The only military force should be the Pak army - everyone else needs to have weapons confiscated
We should immediately stop all the food and fuel supplies crossing the border but our influential contractors are not willing to take any financial loss, lives of few soldiers is immaterial. A week of border closure is enough for correcting all the ailments of Afghan govt. Behaviour of our top lot remains suspicious as always.
Bullets coming from Iran, India and Afghanistan. Pakistan seems to have disputes with all its neighbours
Afghanistan returned the bodies. That means Pakistanis crossed the border and entered in to Afghanistan.
When afghanistan did the same thing back in 1948, 1950s and 1960s the response from Pakistan was brutal even PAF was called to punish Afghan forces It only happened because than our army was under generals with spine like Musa khan and Ayub khan
We should realize that Afghanistan govt has no control over majority of the country and the meeting with Afghan president will have no impact on this. Those simplistic Pakistani thinking the Durand line divides pushtoon brotherhood should visit Afghanistan and realize their treatments with the "brothers" Pukhtoons before speaking such non sense. The fact remains that the porous border has lead to infiltration of terrorists and it should have been sealed yesterday. Any military agressiveness from the other side should be dealth with all our might so its not repeated again.
this has happened many times while fencing and resulting in loss of FC men. It would make lot of sense that the two sides first meet and agree before start of fencing in an area to avoid any misunderstanding or disputes.
tribesmen heavly armed rushed to the scene says it all
military dependant on them , what if they turn against the state someday? no civilian should be heavly armed
This is very shameful by Afgahnistan.
Koddos to Pak army n tribesmen for strong response. Pak must build this fence asap n on international border..not wut Afghanistan is sayin. Not even a single inch of our pure land will be given to them
Pak Zindabad
Pak soldiers should not think wheather to attack Afghan millitants/soldiers or not. They should immediately start killing them.
@Ahmed Refugees are not livestocks that can be traded at anyone's will. They are spill over of your war and you get paid for taking care of them. The word Refugees should stand with humanity, not hatred.
It isn’t Afghanistan’s place to demand we place our fence five metres away from our border.
@riz1 This is about the Afghan government demanding the border fence be placed at a certain distance - not an uprising of local tribesmen. In fact, local tribesmen fought alongside Pakistani forces in this clash.