Rs8.27 trillion irregularities found in govt accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javaid Jahangir, has claimed that during the audit year 2017-18 auditors pointed out irregularities amounting to Rs8.276 trillion in the accounts of the federal government.

It may be mentioned that this figure is almost double the amount allocated for the fiscal year’s federal budget that is Rs4.75tr.

The AGP further claimed that irregularities amounting to Rs1.156 trillion were pointed out in the accounts of provincial governments.

Mr Jahangir made these claims while chairing a recent meeting of the policy board of the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP).

AGP claims accounts of provincial governments show Rs1.15tr irregularities

Considering the importance of reaching out to stakeholders, the DAGP had always highlighted partnership as its key core value, he said, adding that the department sought better relationship with its stakeholders by aligning its goals with the government reform agenda, improving communication with its stakeholders and working as partners to help clients in achieving their objectives economically, efficiently and effectively.

A previous meeting of the policy board deliberated on initiatives and reforms taken up by the DAGP, proposing a way forward for collaboration with professional accounting and auditing bodies in Pakistan, and ways to engage with social sector and NGOs in audit planning.

The recent policy board meeting deliberated on audit themes recommendations for Public Sector Audit plan 2018-19. It is an effort to take stakeholders’ input before finalising the audit planning activity of DAGP.

The AGP said that the department had always endeavoured to continue its reform process to meet the emerging requirements of its clients and parliament and has taken many initiatives over the years as part of its reform agenda.

There was a major paradigm shift when DAGP transformed all the codes of accounts and audit by replacing old codes/ manuals with the new financial audit manual and new reporting templates meeting international reporting standards requirements. It was a continuous process and the department would continue its reform process, the AGP added.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2018