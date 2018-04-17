DAWN.COM

Child porn scam victims in Sargodha fear for their lives

The Newspaper's CorrespondentApril 17, 2018

SARGODHA: Two victims of sexual assault in a child pornography scam surfacing recently have apprehended that the suspects, including an Afghan national, would kill them and their families if they pursued their case further.

At a press conference here on Monday, both the victims (names withheld) appealed to the Supreme Court chief justice to take suo motu notice of their case and order provision of a house to them in some other city as they were not only being harassed by the suspects but also by the local police that, they alleged, was hands in gloves with their tormentors.

They also alleged that the influential suspects had been exploiting several other young students by assaulting and blackmailing them and if given an assurance regarding their safety many other victims could come out against the gang.

One of the victims, they said, had filed a complainant with the local police along with video evidence against the suspects but no action was taken against them as the police were favouring the suspects.

They said one of the suspects was an Afghan national residing here illegally and he frequently travels to his country.

Appeal to CJP for protection

They alleged the local police station in charge (SHO) not only used derogatory remarks against the victims and their families but was also creating harassment by calling them to police station at odd timings.

They said the victims were so depressed because of the police attitude that they were not ready to visit the police station and that would benefit the suspects.

Published in Dawn, Aprill 17th, 2018

sajid
Apr 17, 2018 11:24am

Such is the state of our country and we say we are proud of this country? What a shame that we glorify our miserable country. And what a shame on police, no doubt they are the most corrupt government department.

Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 17, 2018 12:00pm

All the crimes in the country are done with the help of Police.

Amir
Apr 17, 2018 12:02pm

Police in Pakistan is culpable in crime and mint money exploiting the victims as well as providing protection for the culprit.

Pakistan needs an internal affair department to investigate the Police force from top to bottom, reporting to the courts, as no other agencies are capable of impartiality.

Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 17, 2018 12:03pm

Where is the punjab police..?!

