Rashid Latif slams selection committee for ignoring Fawad
KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on Monday posed serious questions to the national selection committee over makeup of the national squad which will play Tests against Ireland and England next month.
Speaking to Dawn a day after chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the 16-man squad Rashid expressed his resentment over the continuous omission of Fawad Alam, the left-handed Pakistan discard who averages 55.35 in first-class cricket.
“How come Fawad has not been selected when Pakistan are in dire need of experienced guys to beef up the batting,” Rashid asked from his adopted hometown of Islamabad. “The simultaneous retirements of Younis [Khan] and Misbah [ul-Haq] after the West Indies tour last year left a gaping hole in the Pakistan batting and which was brutally exposed by an under-strengthened Sri Lankan bowling line-up on the slow pitches of the UAE.
“My question to Inzamam is straightforward. Why Fawad was included in the pre-tour camp when he wasn’t in the [selectors’] radar for the three Test matches coming up in alien conditions? I’m perplexed by some of the selections made by Inzamam and company.
“Just imagine Fawad last played a Test in 2009 when he was 23-year-old. I feel very sorry for him [Fawad] because before Inzamam took as chief selector, the previous heads [of the national selection committee] Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Ilyas and Haroon Rashid all ignored his rightful claims to play for Pakistan at the highest level,” the vocal Rashid added. “It’s like handing a sentence to someone who has committed a heinous crime. Inzamam’s committee has done a financial murder to Fawad given how much Test players are paid these days. His track record speaks for itself with those 27 centuries and 10,742 first-class runs.”
Rated among the best wicket-keepers of his era, Rashid even queried the logic of selecting limited-overs specialist Fakhar Zaman and feared the dashing left-hander would struggle in testing conditions of Ireland and England.
“When Azhar Ali and Sami Aslam are two openers with Imam-ul-Haq as the third, what is the point of having Fakhar as the back-up [opener] when only three are sufficient,” he questioned. “The inclusion of fourth opener is a bad formation from the selection committee. And I just can’t understand that Inzamam has spoken about giving experience to the batsmen of playing in English as preparations for the World Cup next year. Out of the lot picked for this tour how many of them will at the World Cup? Because Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Sami Aslam surely won’t get picked in the [World Cup] squad and then I’m not sure whether Fakhar would be playing in the coming Tests, so where on earth one makes an illogical statement of Inzamam’s because Test, one-day and for that matter T20 are totally different formats.
“It seems surreal what the chief selector has uttered. It’s like beating about the bush because there is no sense in picking players just to give them experience.”
Rashid further said that Mir Hamza, the left-arm fast bowler who was part of the squad during the Sri Lanka series last October, should have been picked along with Sadaf Hussain.
“Both are extremely talented youngsters with outstanding record. Hamza has 258 first-class wickets at 18.22 while Sadaf has got 358 wickets at 18.37. Compared those figures with that of Rahat Ali’s Test statistics, only 58 wickets in 20 Tests at 37.43…. No comparison,” he concluded.
Published in Dawn, Aprill 17th, 2018
Comments (20)
I agree with Rashid. Fawad deserves to be selected. Najam Sethi needs to step in to correct this injustice. As head of PCB every decision made by a PCB official ultimately rests with the chair even though it may not be their direct responsibility. Just like a CEO of a company.
Ah, the curious case of Fawad Alam. He will continue to perform in the domestic circle, and will not cease to under perform at the international stage. His below par technique is exposed badly when put against quality bowling. Some of his batting performances, or perhaps acrobats, were painful to watch. I'd err on the side of experimenting with new talent.
Rashid Latif you really don't know why he was not picked in the national team? Is merit the only criteria in selection? Being a Karachite yourself it is your duty to tell the truth as to why and how talented boys are ignored belonging to a particular ethnic background. Please let the nation know that some people are lobbying against Sarfaraz Ahmed for the same reason.
As Captain, Inzamam ul Haq ensured Asim Kamal remains out of cricket team. As Head Selector he is against Fawad Alam. Is an incident that both cricketers belonged to Karachi?
This - “It’s like handing a sentence to someone who has committed a heinous crime. Inzamam’s committee has done a financial murder to Fawad given how much Test players are paid these days".
Wrong decisions by Inzamam at all levels!
I think even fawad doesnot care anymore, criteria is different for different people. If you are my relative just perform one season and welcome to the party but people like fawad no matter what they do it will not be enough.
I totally agree with Rashid Latif, we have a biased selector in Inzimam-ul-haq, was there justification in selecting his nephew Imam-ul-haq????? NOT AT ALL.
Valid points.
Not sure why so much criticism of Inzamam. He has a job to do and I think has done it well. During his time Pakistan made it to No. 1 in test cricket, are No. 1 in T20 and win the Champions Trophy and numerous new players have been discovered who have proved match winners. Let us trust his judgement as the world cup is just around the corner.
Totally agree with Rashid Latif.
Fawad Alam is a great player and has been hard done by the selectors time and again.
Without Misbah and Younis, it would be wise to have an experienced guy in the team.
Maulana Inzi has some serious explaining to do here.
This is the height of injustice. I can accept him not being selected for T20’s and ODI’s at a stretch but this guy is made for Test Cricket.
I have personally played a couple of matches with him, batting together.
I play as a hobby and no way near professional level, I was initially nervous batting with him (considering he is International Pakistani player) but oh boy, he was so supportive and down to earth. I was pleasantly surprised and throughly enjoyed my stay at the crease with this gem of a person.
Never give up bro, your time will come for sure. InshAllah
P.S. Imam Ul Haq’s selection over a seasoned professional (who also averages way more then Imam) is the joke of this year. Inzi you were my favourite one day middle order batsman but I am fast losing respect for you due to your biased selection policy.
Inzamam was seen as a strong leader who will finish the parchi system. But now he himself gave the parchi to his nephew
Agreed we need justice for Fawad Alam
Fawad is being punished for, who knows what, something! He'll add stability to middle order and like Rashid says, after MisYou, we do need someone who can fill this gap. People argue that Fawad isn't a boundary hitter and my only reasoning is this, we want Fawad in the test side, not the ODI's or T20. In test cricket boundaries aren't the main selection criteria. If he can score a 100 with 100 singles, I'll be very happy.
Inzi brother i am a big fan of you. You won for Pak so many matches. But for me to justify the exclusion of Fawad Alam is not the right thing. He is the best option for us to strengthen our middle order batting lineup after the retirements of our great legends Younis and misbah.
Rashid is right. Inzamam thinks that Pakistani team is his personal entity, so he can do what he wants (as what previous selectors did). Inzimam should explain: How can Imam with his pathetic FC ave of 34, Sami with FC ave 35, Babar with FC ave 34, Asad with FC ave 38, Azhar with FC ave 41, Fakhar with FC ave 42 ... these players are selected while Fawad with first class ave 56 was not?
If these selected players were so good than why their FC ave is so pathetic compared to Fawad, even when at domestic level, all these players played under same condition and against similar bowlers?
So, why discrimination? Even in test, Fawad was given only 3 tests (in 2009) and though he performed (Test ave 42, with 1 century), he was dropped ... but Sami and Babar are given 13 and 14 tests respectively, still get selected when they failed in test miserably (Sami aves 31 with 0 century and Babar ave 24 with 0 century). So, is it not right that Inzamam answers his selection biases with figures?
Finally an ex cricket has spoken against the injustice metted out to Fawad Alam, Mir Hamza and Sadaf Hussain. I still think we needed Fakhar because in English conditions if our team doesn't perform it would go in a shell and be ultra defensive so we need Fakhar to provide some confidence and stroke play then. Imam didn't deserve a spot and Fawad should have been picked. Rahat Ali has been picked for test matches based on his PSL performance which is totally absurd because if it was based on the domestic performance than Sadaf Hussain or Mir Hamza should have been selected.
Rashid Latif is extremly right .. There is a huge Gap in our Batting line up for Test Matches after the retirement of Younuf Khan and Misbah.. Fawad Alam is a kind of player who knows to rotate the strike and thus he shifts pressure from one side to another , he has the stamina to stay on wicket for long sessions and provide the team with stability and very help ful to make other team bowlers tired.
Not only rashid bhai but we all question the decision by the selectors.. Don't lose hope fawad ..we still support you..
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan True that is the bitter reality...