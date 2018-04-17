Iran's security forces kill 2 Pakistanis trying to sneak across border

Two Pakistani nationals were killed and five others were arrested when Iran’s border security forces acted against a group of people allegedly trying to enter into Iran illegally.

Gwadar Assistant Commissioner Jamil Ahmed told DawnNewsTV that the bodies and arrested men were handed over to Balochistan Levies personnel by Iranian border authorities on border-post 250 located on the Pak-Iran border near Gwadar.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Gwadar, while the arrested persons were handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) where a case will be registered against them under the Passport Act.

Officials at the DHQ hospital said the deceased, identified as Shahzeb Khan and Mohammad Sadiq, belonged to Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.