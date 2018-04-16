DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Man axes wife to death in Sujawal for not preparing dinner on time

Hanif SamoonApril 16, 2018

Email


A man axed his 50-year-old wife to death in Sujawal district, Sindh, on Sunday night reportedly for not preparing dinner on time.

Kori Jatoi was killed by her husband Yar Mohammad Jatoi in Budho Khan Jatoi village. Later the accused surrendered to the police and confessed to committing the crime

"In a fit of anger [for not preparing dinner on time], he attacked his wife and killed her on the spot," Head Muharrar Mushtaq Ali told Dawn.

A first information report of the incident has been registered under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Yar Mohammad, on the complaint of the deceased Kori Jatoi's brother Sahib Dino.

Violence against women is not uncommon in Pakistan with some being killed due to minor disputes at home.

In 2016, a man was awarded death sentence after he was found guilty of murdering his daughter for not making ‘gol roti’. In the same year, a man axed his wife for taking too long to make tea in Badin.

A report furnished by Sindh’s women development department earlier this month shows a total of 1,643 cases of various types of violent acts — from honour killing to custody of children and maintenance — were filed by women from across the province since July last year.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 16, 2018

New provinces

IT is a sound idea and one that all political parties ought to consider taking up in the next parliament. Prime...
April 16, 2018

Lentils consumption

A RECENT FAO report on the global state of food and agriculture raises several concerns in Pakistan’s case....
April 16, 2018

Faulty reasoning

CERTAIN misogynistic practices are sometimes so deeply embedded in sections of society that their unacceptability...
Updated April 15, 2018

Fata protests

IN the battle to vanquish militancy and terrorism from Pakistan’s midst, the armed forces have paid a high cost....
April 15, 2018

Syria missile strikes

EVER since last week’s reported chemical attack targeting the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria, there had been a...
April 15, 2018

Kashmir child rape

THE disturbing details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old shepherd girl from India-held Kashmir have...