DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC bans airing of Nawaz, Maryam's 'anti-judiciary' speeches for 15 days

Rana BilalUpdated April 16, 2018

Email


The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday temporarily barred TV channels from airing alleged "anti-judiciary speeches" uttered by PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.

A three-judge full bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and comprising Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir, had taken up a set of petitions against "anti-judiciary speeches" delivered by PML-N leaders.

The bench directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the alleged contemptuous speeches within 15 days as well.

Examine: What qualifies as anti-judiciary speech?

Until the authority decides the complaints, no alleged "anti-judiciary speeches" delivered by PML-N leaders will be allowed to be aired during the 15 days, the court ruled, directing Pemra to ensure strict monitoring of programmes to prevent any such content from being broadcast.

The court also rejected an application filed by Advocate A.K. Dogar on behalf of Sharif requesting that Justice Naqvi recuse himself from the full bench.

Following the Panama Papers verdict which led to Sharif's disqualification as premier, Sharif and other PML-N leaders have drawn ire for their criticism of the judiciary.

Multiple petitions have been filed in different courts against them over alleged contempt of court. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and federal and provincial ministers of the PML-N have also been made respondents in the petitions.

In January, the Islamabad High Court had accepted a contempt of court petition against Sharif and his daughter Maryam for making speeches critical of the judiciary.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed multiple contempt of court petitions against the ousted prime minister last month, saying on one occasion: "Commenting cleanly on a [court] decision is the right of every citizen."

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Nomi Goraya
Apr 16, 2018 02:26pm

It is becoming personal now and that too when elections are just across the corner and to be honest in the time of social media such ban has no worth unless you have decided to go all out to censor and regulate social media as well but I am believer of FREEDOM of SPECCH

Harmony-1©
Apr 16, 2018 02:27pm

Best news in a long while. Such hatemongering against the Honourable judges and courts had to be stopped.

Shahzad
Apr 16, 2018 02:30pm

Maryam is biggest enemy of her own father Period.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 16, 2018 02:31pm

This decision should had been made long time ago to avoid agitation and provocative speeches. And why banned for 15 days, it should be for life! Both NS and his daughter are dangerous for country, as they believe, without them, nation will not survive - what a rediculious fame of mind!

Analyses
Apr 16, 2018 02:43pm

Finally! Well done LHC.

Zahir Masood
Apr 16, 2018 02:47pm

What all it is for, things getting clear now.

Zaheer
Apr 16, 2018 02:48pm

The poison wasn’t reached yet on their full potential. They shouldn’t be barred . Let the nation see their poison

Saad Khan
Apr 16, 2018 02:49pm

Why not like Altaf Hussain, forever, NS and Maryam and others N League paper lions' speeches are NOT less than Altaf, in next 15 days, they will not schedule any activities, so please do the same.

Nomi Goraya
Apr 16, 2018 02:51pm

@Shahzad I agree as in a country where females have no rights even to vote yeas she stands out and I heard the same comments about BB or any female who tries to break stereotype

Shaikh
Apr 16, 2018 02:57pm

@Nomi Goraya get your facts correct, who says women have no rights here to vote?

Saad Khan
Apr 16, 2018 03:36pm

@Nomi Goraya Mr Nomi Sahib, both are not even qualified for elections, so don't link with elections, they have committed crimes, and now want to get shelter of elections, must be dealt with iron hand, Nawaz Sharif is NOT bigger Don than Altaf Hussain, we demand same hands on Sharifs.

ALI
Apr 16, 2018 03:37pm

Good!

Apache
Apr 16, 2018 03:44pm

Perfect!

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 16, 2018 03:44pm

Why not ban it for life? That way they might come to their senses.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 16, 2018

New provinces

IT is a sound idea and one that all political parties ought to consider taking up in the next parliament. Prime...
April 16, 2018

Lentils consumption

A RECENT FAO report on the global state of food and agriculture raises several concerns in Pakistan’s case....
April 16, 2018

Faulty reasoning

CERTAIN misogynistic practices are sometimes so deeply embedded in sections of society that their unacceptability...
Updated April 15, 2018

Fata protests

IN the battle to vanquish militancy and terrorism from Pakistan’s midst, the armed forces have paid a high cost....
April 15, 2018

Syria missile strikes

EVER since last week’s reported chemical attack targeting the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria, there had been a...
April 15, 2018

Kashmir child rape

THE disturbing details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old shepherd girl from India-held Kashmir have...