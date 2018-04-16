LHC bans airing of Nawaz, Maryam's 'anti-judiciary' speeches for 15 days
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday temporarily barred TV channels from airing alleged "anti-judiciary speeches" uttered by PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders.
A three-judge full bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and comprising Justice Atir Mahmood and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir, had taken up a set of petitions against "anti-judiciary speeches" delivered by PML-N leaders.
The bench directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to decide the complaints pending with it regarding the alleged contemptuous speeches within 15 days as well.
Until the authority decides the complaints, no alleged "anti-judiciary speeches" delivered by PML-N leaders will be allowed to be aired during the 15 days, the court ruled, directing Pemra to ensure strict monitoring of programmes to prevent any such content from being broadcast.
The court also rejected an application filed by Advocate A.K. Dogar on behalf of Sharif requesting that Justice Naqvi recuse himself from the full bench.
Following the Panama Papers verdict which led to Sharif's disqualification as premier, Sharif and other PML-N leaders have drawn ire for their criticism of the judiciary.
Multiple petitions have been filed in different courts against them over alleged contempt of court. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and federal and provincial ministers of the PML-N have also been made respondents in the petitions.
In January, the Islamabad High Court had accepted a contempt of court petition against Sharif and his daughter Maryam for making speeches critical of the judiciary.
The Supreme Court, however, dismissed multiple contempt of court petitions against the ousted prime minister last month, saying on one occasion: "Commenting cleanly on a [court] decision is the right of every citizen."
Comments (14)
It is becoming personal now and that too when elections are just across the corner and to be honest in the time of social media such ban has no worth unless you have decided to go all out to censor and regulate social media as well but I am believer of FREEDOM of SPECCH
Best news in a long while. Such hatemongering against the Honourable judges and courts had to be stopped.
Maryam is biggest enemy of her own father Period.
This decision should had been made long time ago to avoid agitation and provocative speeches. And why banned for 15 days, it should be for life! Both NS and his daughter are dangerous for country, as they believe, without them, nation will not survive - what a rediculious fame of mind!
Finally! Well done LHC.
What all it is for, things getting clear now.
The poison wasn’t reached yet on their full potential. They shouldn’t be barred . Let the nation see their poison
Why not like Altaf Hussain, forever, NS and Maryam and others N League paper lions' speeches are NOT less than Altaf, in next 15 days, they will not schedule any activities, so please do the same.
@Shahzad I agree as in a country where females have no rights even to vote yeas she stands out and I heard the same comments about BB or any female who tries to break stereotype
@Nomi Goraya get your facts correct, who says women have no rights here to vote?
@Nomi Goraya Mr Nomi Sahib, both are not even qualified for elections, so don't link with elections, they have committed crimes, and now want to get shelter of elections, must be dealt with iron hand, Nawaz Sharif is NOT bigger Don than Altaf Hussain, we demand same hands on Sharifs.
Good!
Perfect!
Why not ban it for life? That way they might come to their senses.