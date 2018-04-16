Farooq Sattar seeks audience with CJP, army chief to air apprehensions

KARACHI: Ending all hopes of reconciliation with the Mustafa Kamal-led party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar has alleged that the elected representatives of his party are being forced to quit the MQM-P, saying he will rather “die” than joining the PSP.

In a hard-hitting press conference outside his PIB Colony residence early on Sunday morning, Dr Sattar requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to give him time for a meeting so that he could present his viewpoints before them that the upcoming elections in Karachi were being “engineered”.

On the occasion, two of his MPAs — Jamal Ahmed and Nishat Zia Qadri — also spoke to the media and alleged that they were being pressured to join the PSP, but they did not want to end their decades-long association with the MQM.

Read: Kamal shuts party’s doors on ‘liar Sattar’ as another lawmaker joins PSP

“None of our members has joined the PSP of their free will,” said an emotionally charged Dr Sattar. “I will die but never join PSP. I will live for the MQM and die for the MQM.”

Alleges MQM-P lawmakers being given death threats to switch sides

He said that MQM-P lawmakers were being given death threats to switch sides. He said that “facilitators” had a vital role in forcing party members to change their loyalties.

He said that the CJP talked about holding free and fair elections, but it appeared that any talk about holding free and fair polls in Karachi was incorrect. “MQM-Pakistan is being thrown out of the electoral race.”

Dr Sattar requested the CJP for a meeting, saying: “I want to reveal secrets before the chief justice.”

“I am ready to go to the GHQ for our right. I will not return without presenting my viewpoint before the Supreme Court and GHQ,” he added.

MPA Jamal Ahmed told the press conference that he had been getting phone calls from PSP leaders for the past five days. “On their last phone call I told them I am ready [to join the PSP] for the sake of the safety of my children.”

“Today, I announce that I will never join the PSP,” said MPA Ahmed in a choking voice. “Maybe I am found dead after today’s decision.”

MPA Nishat Zia Qadri also said on the occasion that PSP President Anis Kaimkhani had contacted him and today he was supposed to join the PSP.

Requesting the CJP and the army chief for protection, Mr Qadri said he was not joining the PSP of his free will.

Later in the evening, Dr Sattar told a workers’ convention that today the MQM-P had filed its case before the CJP, army chief and director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence. “I also request the CJP, army chief and DG-ISI to ensure security of our workers.”

Bahadurabad group seconds Sattar’s demand

Also on Sunday, the MQM-P’s Bahadurabad group seconded Dr Sattar’s allegation as well as his request to the CJP and army chief for a hearing.

Speaking at a press conference, Bahadurabad convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui appealed to the prime minister, CJP, army chief, judiciary and media to take notice of the pressure and threats the MQM lawmakers were being faced with.

He appreciated Mr Ahmed and Mr Qadri for courageously making public the pressure they were facing to quit their party.

He urged the government and establishment to hold a probe to find out whether any institution, or individuals, was behind forcing MQM-P lawmakers to change sides.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2018