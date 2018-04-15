At least one dead six injured in attack on Christian community near church in Quetta

At least one member of the Christian community has been killed and six others injured in a firing incident near a church in Quetta, DawnNewsTV reported.

DIG Quetta Abdur Razzaq Cheema said the incident occurred when people were leaving after attending the Sunday service at a church in Essa Nagri area of the provincial capital.

Unidentified attackers riding a motorbike opened fire on the members of the Christian community and managed to flee the scene soon after the incident, the DIG said.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex, Quetta, where one injured succumbed to his injuries while the condition of another is said to be critical, the hospital officials said.

Also read: Murder of Christians

Earlier this month, four members of a Christian family travelling in a rickshaw were killed in a firing incident on Quetta's Shah Zaman road. The Christian family belonged to Punjab and had come to Quetta to see relatives.

In December last year, nine people were killed and 30 injured in a suicide attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church on Quetta's Zarghoon Road.

At least two suicide attackers had struck the Bethel Memorial Church while Sunday service was ongoing. There were 400 worshipers inside the church when the assault started.

This is a breaking story that is being developed as more information becomes available.