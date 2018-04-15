DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

At least one dead six injured in attack on Christian community near church in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 15, 2018

Email


At least one member of the Christian community has been killed and six others injured in a firing incident near a church in Quetta, DawnNewsTV reported.

DIG Quetta Abdur Razzaq Cheema said the incident occurred when people were leaving after attending the Sunday service at a church in Essa Nagri area of the provincial capital.

Unidentified attackers riding a motorbike opened fire on the members of the Christian community and managed to flee the scene soon after the incident, the DIG said.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex, Quetta, where one injured succumbed to his injuries while the condition of another is said to be critical, the hospital officials said.

Also read: Murder of Christians

Earlier this month, four members of a Christian family travelling in a rickshaw were killed in a firing incident on Quetta's Shah Zaman road. The Christian family belonged to Punjab and had come to Quetta to see relatives.

In December last year, nine people were killed and 30 injured in a suicide attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church on Quetta's Zarghoon Road.

At least two suicide attackers had struck the Bethel Memorial Church while Sunday service was ongoing. There were 400 worshipers inside the church when the assault started.

This is a breaking story that is being developed as more information becomes available.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
M. Emad
Apr 15, 2018 06:57pm

So sad.

Masood Hussain
Apr 15, 2018 07:15pm

very unfortunate.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 15, 2018 07:19pm

What a great tragedy?

sethi
Apr 15, 2018 07:20pm

why attack minorities all the time!!!???

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Complex equations

Complex equations

The US-India alliance is pushing Pakistan into an even greater dependence on China.

Editorial

Updated April 15, 2018

Fata protests

IN the battle to vanquish militancy and terrorism from Pakistan’s midst, the armed forces have paid a high cost....
April 15, 2018

Syria missile strikes

EVER since last week’s reported chemical attack targeting the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria, there had been a...
April 15, 2018

Kashmir child rape

THE disturbing details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old shepherd girl from India-held Kashmir have...
Updated April 14, 2018

Unsurprising verdict

THE decision was not unexpected, and few can be surprised that a lifetime disqualification is the result.
April 14, 2018

Curbs on diplomats

FIRST it was India, now it is the US. Pakistani diplomats in missions abroad may once again be caught in a broader...
April 14, 2018

A vaccination win

THE emerging hepatitis B vaccination strategy being effectively employed in KP, as a report in Dawn indicated...