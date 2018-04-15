At least 2 dead, 5 injured in attack on Christian community near church in Quetta
At least two members of the Christian community were killed and five others injured in a firing incident near a church in Quetta, DawnNewsTV reported.
DIG Quetta Abdur Razzaq Cheema said the incident occurred when worshippers were leaving after attending the Sunday service at a church in Essa Nagri area of the provincial capital.
Unidentified attackers riding a motorbike opened fire on the members of the Christian community and managed to flee the scene soon after the incident, the DIG said.
The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex, Quetta, where two injured worshippers succumbed to their, the hospital officials said.
Also read: Murder of Christians
Earlier this month, four members of a Christian family travelling in a rickshaw were killed in a firing incident on Quetta's Shah Zaman road. The Christian family belonged to Punjab and had come to Quetta to see relatives.
In December last year, nine people were killed and 30 injured in a suicide attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church on Quetta's Zarghoon Road.
At least two suicide attackers had struck the Bethel Memorial Church while Sunday service was ongoing. There were 400 worshipers inside the church when the assault started.
Comments (16)
So sad.
very unfortunate.
What a great tragedy?
why attack minorities all the time!!!???
Condemnable act...
With separatism dead after capture of Kalbhushan, this was expected. What a frustrated enemy we have.
The attackers are the same group who also kill the Hazara Shias.
Is Pakistan a safe country for non-Muslims?
Time to turn Quetta to rangers and clean it out like Karachi. “Killing one innocent person is as killing the entire humanity”
That’s sad these terrorists are cowards attacking unarmed civilians
These terrorist and their sponsors are cowards attacking unarmed civilians
Strongly condemnable.
why law enforcement agency is not protecting these people.
@Trump Et How long we stay in denials.
Why minorities are not provided proper security ? Rangers be withdrawn.from Karachi and be posted in.Baluchistan.especiaaly in the areas where minorities reside or carry on.business!
Shame on us and our law enforcement agency for not protecting our minorities!!!