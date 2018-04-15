DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Senate chairman takes the train to travel from Islamabad to Lahore

Adnan SheikhApril 15, 2018

Email


Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani poses with a fellow passenger on his journey on train from Islamabad to Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani poses with a fellow passenger on his journey on train from Islamabad to Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

In a break from the more favoured mode of transportation by public office-holders, the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani chose the Pakistan Railways to travel from Islamabad to Lahore on Sunday.

While Chairman Sanjrani chose not to speak to the media during the train journey, he interacted with other passengers and took pictures with some of the commuters.

Pakistan Railways issued a statement thanking the custodian of the upper house of the parliament for choosing its service.

Chairman Sanjrani during his journey to Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Chairman Sanjrani during his journey to Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

He was welcomed by Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Javed Anwar and Divisional Superintendent Sufiyan Sarfaraz Dogar who presented the Senate chairman with a flower bouquet on behalf of Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

Sanjrani will visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and participate in a wedding ceremony of his relative while in Lahore.

Pakistan Railways used to have special VIP saloons which could be used by the president, prime minister, chairman Senate, speaker National Assembly, federal, provincial ministers, advisers, services chiefs, federal ombudsman, chief election commissioner, governors and top railway officials.

Over time, however, top officials have opted not to travel in trains and instead prefer air and road as preferred mediums of transportation, owing in part to the railways' deteriorating services.

Currently, the Supreme Court is looking into alleged irregularities in Pakistan Railways after it took a suo motu against annual losses of the department.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Complex equations

Complex equations

The US-India alliance is pushing Pakistan into an even greater dependence on China.

Editorial

Updated April 15, 2018

Fata protests

IN the battle to vanquish militancy and terrorism from Pakistan’s midst, the armed forces have paid a high cost....
April 15, 2018

Syria missile strikes

EVER since last week’s reported chemical attack targeting the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria, there had been a...
April 15, 2018

Kashmir child rape

THE disturbing details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old shepherd girl from India-held Kashmir have...
Updated April 14, 2018

Unsurprising verdict

THE decision was not unexpected, and few can be surprised that a lifetime disqualification is the result.
April 14, 2018

Curbs on diplomats

FIRST it was India, now it is the US. Pakistani diplomats in missions abroad may once again be caught in a broader...
April 14, 2018

A vaccination win

THE emerging hepatitis B vaccination strategy being effectively employed in KP, as a report in Dawn indicated...