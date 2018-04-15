Senate chairman takes the train to travel from Islamabad to Lahore

In a break from the more favoured mode of transportation by public office-holders, the newly elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani chose the Pakistan Railways to travel from Islamabad to Lahore on Sunday.

While Chairman Sanjrani chose not to speak to the media during the train journey, he interacted with other passengers and took pictures with some of the commuters.

Pakistan Railways issued a statement thanking the custodian of the upper house of the parliament for choosing its service.

Chairman Sanjrani during his journey to Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

He was welcomed by Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Javed Anwar and Divisional Superintendent Sufiyan Sarfaraz Dogar who presented the Senate chairman with a flower bouquet on behalf of Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

Sanjrani will visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal and participate in a wedding ceremony of his relative while in Lahore.

Pakistan Railways used to have special VIP saloons which could be used by the president, prime minister, chairman Senate, speaker National Assembly, federal, provincial ministers, advisers, services chiefs, federal ombudsman, chief election commissioner, governors and top railway officials.

Over time, however, top officials have opted not to travel in trains and instead prefer air and road as preferred mediums of transportation, owing in part to the railways' deteriorating services.

Currently, the Supreme Court is looking into alleged irregularities in Pakistan Railways after it took a suo motu against annual losses of the department.