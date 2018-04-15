DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 security personnel injured in attack from across Afghan border

Javed HussainApril 15, 2018

Email


At least two security personnel deployed on the Pak-Afghan border were injured in an attack from across the border, officials of the political administration in Kurram Agency said on Sunday.

The attack was carried out from the Khost province of Afghanistan on a border post in Laka Tika area of Lower Kurram Agency, said the officials.

The security forces have launched a counter attack while, according to government officials, scores of armed tribesmen from Bangash and other tribes have started assembling to support the security personnel.

Tribal elders reportedly made announcements at several mosques in the nearby areas, appealing tribesmen to join the security personnel on the border. Following the announcements, several armed tribesmen, belonging to Toori Bangish and other tribes started approaching the border posts.

An investigation into the firing incident has been initiated.

Kurram is one of the most sensitive tribal areas as it borders three Afghan provinces and at one point was one of the key routes for militant movement across the border.

Pakistan began fencing the Pak-Afghan border last year to prevent terrorists from crossing into the country from Afghanistan.

The two countries accuse the other of harbouring their militant enemies — both deny the other's charges.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

From fake to real

From fake to real

From here, anything is possible and anyone can be a target. And it’s not clear how the weapon of choice can be wrested

Opinion

Complex equations

Complex equations

The US-India alliance is pushing Pakistan into an even greater dependence on China.

Editorial

Updated April 15, 2018

Fata protests

IN the battle to vanquish militancy and terrorism from Pakistan’s midst, the armed forces have paid a high cost....
April 15, 2018

Syria missile strikes

EVER since last week’s reported chemical attack targeting the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria, there had been a...
April 15, 2018

Kashmir child rape

THE disturbing details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old shepherd girl from India-held Kashmir have...
Updated April 14, 2018

Unsurprising verdict

THE decision was not unexpected, and few can be surprised that a lifetime disqualification is the result.
April 14, 2018

Curbs on diplomats

FIRST it was India, now it is the US. Pakistani diplomats in missions abroad may once again be caught in a broader...
April 14, 2018

A vaccination win

THE emerging hepatitis B vaccination strategy being effectively employed in KP, as a report in Dawn indicated...