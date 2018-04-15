DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 FC personnel martyred, 5 injured in attack from across Afghan border

Dawn.com | Jawed HussainUpdated April 15, 2018

Email


At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel deployed on the Pak-Afghan border were martyred, while five were injured in an attack from across the border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The attack was carried out from the Khost province of Afghanistan on a border post in Laka Tika area of Lower Kurram Agency, officials of the political administration in Kurram Agency said.

ISPR, the Army's media wing, said FC troops were fired upon from Afghanistan while they were busy in "routine surveillance along Pak-Afghan border for plugging of gaps and making necessary preparations for starting fencing in that area."

"Pakistani troops are exercising maximum restraint so as to avoid any Afghan civilian casualties," the statement said, adding: "Military engagement is underway to defuse [the] situation."

According to government officials, scores of armed tribesmen from Bangash and other tribes have started assembling to support the security personnel.

Tribal elders reportedly made announcements at several mosques in the nearby areas, appealing tribesmen to join the security personnel on the border. Following the announcements, several armed tribesmen, belonging to Toori Bangish and other tribes started approaching the border posts.

An investigation into the firing incident has been initiated.

Kurram is one of the most sensitive tribal areas as it borders three Afghan provinces and at one point was one of the key routes for militant movement across the border.

Pakistan began fencing the Pak-Afghan border last year to prevent terrorists from crossing into the country from Afghanistan.

The two countries accuse the other of harbouring their militant enemies — both deny the other's charges.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
Frankenstein
Apr 15, 2018 02:07pm

An army with the support of local people can wreck havoc on its adversaries. Great going and we need to protect our people at any cost, be it Fencing or whatever. The militancy should not come back to FATA KPK or other parts of country.

sajjad choudhry
Apr 15, 2018 02:08pm

Excellent show case of the solidarity of tribesmen with security forces. Long live Pakistan

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 15, 2018 02:32pm

With support from the local inhabitants, the security forces can be sure of obtaining their desired results. The changes in the tribesmen's thinking must be appreciated.

Qamar zaman
Apr 15, 2018 02:35pm

Then why should someone deny the sacrifices of Army.

Arshad Khan
Apr 15, 2018 03:07pm

Send all the Afghan refugees back with weapons to fight terrorist inside Afghanistan. Hire Afghan refugees as private military and send them back into Afghanistan to fight terrorist and invasion forces.

Sami
Apr 15, 2018 03:22pm

Clearly Afghanistan doesn’t want peace with Pakistan.

Sami
Apr 15, 2018 03:22pm

Afghanistan must pay the price ! Use gunship helicopters

ABE
Apr 15, 2018 03:26pm

And just two days agao, Mr. Abbasi was presented with a guard of honor on his arrival in Kabul.. So much for priomises of better relations between 'brotherly' nations.

Whoever thinks they can completely trust Afghans - who reside in the pockets of the Americans or influenced by Indians - is living in a fool's paradise.

BhaRAT
Apr 15, 2018 04:06pm

Is that the reason PTM want checkposts to be removed

Sajad Raina
Apr 15, 2018 04:19pm

Here It again So sad ....

Shehzada Rana
Apr 15, 2018 05:05pm

Why it becomes so easy to kill our Pakistani soldiers?

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 15, 2018 05:07pm

Pakistan must strongly protest against the targeting of its security personnel by the Afghan side. Such actions create hatred among the neighbours and must be checked by their government. They should ensure that such activities seize to occur completely and any, if they occur, inspite of their actions are their responsibility and they must pay for the same.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Complex equations

Complex equations

The US-India alliance is pushing Pakistan into an even greater dependence on China.

Editorial

Updated April 15, 2018

Fata protests

IN the battle to vanquish militancy and terrorism from Pakistan’s midst, the armed forces have paid a high cost....
April 15, 2018

Syria missile strikes

EVER since last week’s reported chemical attack targeting the rebel-held town of Douma in Syria, there had been a...
April 15, 2018

Kashmir child rape

THE disturbing details of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old shepherd girl from India-held Kashmir have...
Updated April 14, 2018

Unsurprising verdict

THE decision was not unexpected, and few can be surprised that a lifetime disqualification is the result.
April 14, 2018

Curbs on diplomats

FIRST it was India, now it is the US. Pakistani diplomats in missions abroad may once again be caught in a broader...
April 14, 2018

A vaccination win

THE emerging hepatitis B vaccination strategy being effectively employed in KP, as a report in Dawn indicated...