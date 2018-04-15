2 FC personnel martyred, 5 injured in attack from across Afghan border
At least two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel deployed on the Pak-Afghan border were martyred, while five were injured in an attack from across the border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.
The attack was carried out from the Khost province of Afghanistan on a border post in Laka Tika area of Lower Kurram Agency, officials of the political administration in Kurram Agency said.
ISPR, the Army's media wing, said FC troops were fired upon from Afghanistan while they were busy in "routine surveillance along Pak-Afghan border for plugging of gaps and making necessary preparations for starting fencing in that area."
"Pakistani troops are exercising maximum restraint so as to avoid any Afghan civilian casualties," the statement said, adding: "Military engagement is underway to defuse [the] situation."
According to government officials, scores of armed tribesmen from Bangash and other tribes have started assembling to support the security personnel.
Tribal elders reportedly made announcements at several mosques in the nearby areas, appealing tribesmen to join the security personnel on the border. Following the announcements, several armed tribesmen, belonging to Toori Bangish and other tribes started approaching the border posts.
An investigation into the firing incident has been initiated.
Kurram is one of the most sensitive tribal areas as it borders three Afghan provinces and at one point was one of the key routes for militant movement across the border.
Pakistan began fencing the Pak-Afghan border last year to prevent terrorists from crossing into the country from Afghanistan.
The two countries accuse the other of harbouring their militant enemies — both deny the other's charges.
Comments (12)
An army with the support of local people can wreck havoc on its adversaries. Great going and we need to protect our people at any cost, be it Fencing or whatever. The militancy should not come back to FATA KPK or other parts of country.
Excellent show case of the solidarity of tribesmen with security forces. Long live Pakistan
With support from the local inhabitants, the security forces can be sure of obtaining their desired results. The changes in the tribesmen's thinking must be appreciated.
Then why should someone deny the sacrifices of Army.
Send all the Afghan refugees back with weapons to fight terrorist inside Afghanistan. Hire Afghan refugees as private military and send them back into Afghanistan to fight terrorist and invasion forces.
Clearly Afghanistan doesn’t want peace with Pakistan.
Afghanistan must pay the price ! Use gunship helicopters
And just two days agao, Mr. Abbasi was presented with a guard of honor on his arrival in Kabul.. So much for priomises of better relations between 'brotherly' nations.
Whoever thinks they can completely trust Afghans - who reside in the pockets of the Americans or influenced by Indians - is living in a fool's paradise.
Is that the reason PTM want checkposts to be removed
Here It again So sad ....
Why it becomes so easy to kill our Pakistani soldiers?
Pakistan must strongly protest against the targeting of its security personnel by the Afghan side. Such actions create hatred among the neighbours and must be checked by their government. They should ensure that such activities seize to occur completely and any, if they occur, inspite of their actions are their responsibility and they must pay for the same.