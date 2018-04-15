Gunmen open fire at Justice Ijazul Ahsan's Lahore residence in two separate incidents
Unknown gunmen opened fire at the residence of Justice Ijazul Ahsan in Lahore's Model Town in two separate incidents only hours apart, DawnNewsTV reported on Sunday.
No casualties were reported in the attacks, one of which took place around 10:45pm on Saturday and the other at 9:10am on Sunday.
Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar visited the residence of Justice Ahsan and called the Punjab inspector general to probe the incidents. The chief justice is said to be overseeing the situation himself.
Justice Ahsan was part of the five-member bench that delivered the verdict in the high-profile Panamagate case last year, which led to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the then prime minister.
He has been appointed as the monitoring judge to supervise and monitor the implementation of the Panamagate case verdict and is currently overseeing the ongoing proceedings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accountability courts against the Sharif family members and Ishaq Dar.
He was also part of the three-member bench hearing 17 petitions against the controversial Elections Act 2017. The bench had ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party, leading to Nawaz Sharif losing his position as the chief of PML-N.
CM orders 'immediate arrests'
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif took notice of the incident as well and ordered immediate arrests of the attackers. He also asked the Punjab inspector general (IG) to submit a report on the incident.
The personal secretary to Sharif, however, was refused a meeting with the Supreme Court judge by the SC administration.
Security personnel, including Rangers, have been deployed outside the residence of the judge.
"This is a highly condemnable incident. We are trying our best to arrest the attackers and a thorough investigation is underway," Punjab government spokesman Malik Ahmad Khan told DawnNewsTV. He said that additional security has been provided to the Supreme Court judge.
According to reports by security forces, spent bullet casing of a 9mm pistol was found near the main gate of Justice Ahsan's residence last night while another was found near kitchen window in the morning.
Forensic experts visited the residence twice and gathered evidence, including CCTV footage of the security camera.
Bar associations, politicians condemn incident
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) condemned the firing incidents and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.
SCBA President Pir Kaleem Khursheed announced a strike and a boycott of court proceedings on Monday. "We will not allow efforts to pressurise the judiciary be successful," he said, adding that a lawyer's convention would be called to decide on the future course of action.
"Lawyers of the whole country are standing with the Supreme Court judges," SCBA Secretary Safdar Tarar said in a statement, while LHCBA President Anwarul Haq said the lawyers were soldiers of the SC judges.
CJP requests lawyers to call off strike
Justice Saqib Nisar has appealed to all bar councils to call off the strike scheduled for tomorrow.
He requested the legal fraternity to “attend the courts tomorrow for sake of dispensation of justice to litigants whose cases are already fixed for hearing tomorrow in different courts”, read a statement issued by the apex court.
“Litigant parties will come from far-flung areas to attend courts therefore strike will not only suffer routine court proceedings but also hurt the expectations of people,” the chief justice was quoted as saying.
PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari termed the attacks alarming and called for a judicial probe.
PTI chief Imran Khan also "strongly condemned" the incidents, claiming that they were "tactics to pressurise senior judiciary".
Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah, Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervez Ilahi also condemned the incident, demanding an investigation into the matter as well as provision of adequate security to SC judges.
Law career
After completing his LLB from Punjab University Law College, Justice Ahsan completed his postgraduate studies from Cornell University, New York.
He was elevated to the bench in 2009 and was confirmed as a judge of the Lahore High Court in 2011.
Justice Ahsan has served as inspection judge for Kasur, Gujranwala and Lahore Districts. In 2015, he was appointed as the chief justice of Lahore High Court and elevated to the SC in June 2016.
Comments (68)
When all techniques were failed, they now tried new one.
Find the suspects immediately and investigate who is actually behind this. This is totally unacceptable.
Nation will stand by judiciary, i believe that present judiciary has shown courage and will not be intimidated by such acts whether by external and internal enemies of the country.
Obviously, we all know who is trying to scare judiciary during this time
This is very unfortunate state of affairs. Security of judges and their families must be ensured.
A condemnable act of cowardice...
Very condemnable act. We shouldn't raise fingers without solid evidence
shocking incident, the culprits should be hunted down and those who sent them there.
Maximum security should be provided to Honourable Supreme Court Judges. They are assets of our nation. The question is if the Honourable Judges are not safe. Then what chance a common man has?
This is an attempt at silencing a judge.These tactics are not going to work.Judiciary can not be intimidated.Government of the day must take responsibility and prevent this thing happening again.
What a shame, the culprits should be given an exemplary punishment.
The work of who else but the ‘mafia’.
The story leads to the suspicion towards PMLN. The possibility of involvement of an individual angry worker of N cannot be ruled out. Saying any direct involvement is impossible unless there is complete loss of sanity..
PMLN goons obviously.
Mariyam Nawaz recently said these decisions by the Supreme Court would only be valid while these judges were in their seats... now we know what she was insinuating!
Drama!!!
Remember, what happened to Sicilian mafia's gang, as all were caught, identified, trialed in courts, sentenced for life and, eventually, all died behind the bars. History is like to be repeated in due course!
@Anonymous in cases like these motive is enough to tell you who can be behind it.
Conspirscy ..,
There must be massive street protests to support our judges!
Even in this case Imran Khan didn't miss an opportunity to advertise about his Jalsa on the 29th of April through Twitter.
What else is called a cowardly act of coercion, intimidation, indirect warning, empolyment of rouge tactics, show of unlimited power and thus trying to instill fear and uncertainty in the hearts, souls and minds of the Honorable Supreme Court judge and his friends and family to desperately strive hard in order to make the ends meet, by hook or by crook?
In Pakistan, law enforcement departments act faster after finding a bullet shell at VVIP's home as compared to when they find a live bullet inside a common pakistanis abdomen. Sad.
Will they again blame N league? In my View it is a new trick to get sympathy for judiciary and implicate sharifs
standwithJudicary
this should be the new hashtag and we must back our honorable Chief Justice and other Justices.
Even supreme court judges are not safe.
Why is disqualified person NS getting so much of protocol n security , this security should be given to our honored judges .
The result of hatred soread by Nawz against judiciary
Where are Pakistan’s Intelligence agencies? Absolutely inefficient and non competent. They don’t know anything that happens in this country? Why are they not in jail? They know they are not accountable.
@MM We fully support our brave judges. Long live Pakistan
@Abdul Ghaffar Security of Judges handed over to Rangers. Nation shall triumph against Godfather andits cronies.
@Anonymous We should protest against such a cowardly act by Godfather and Sicilian mafia. Their is no second thought.
The blame for this cowardly act, lies squarely on the shoulders of those who have been promoting anti-judiciary agenda, mocking the justices and their decision, calling the rulings, 'jokes' or hurling thinly vieled insults and derision towards the highest court of the land.
Disrespect of the court of law is punishable under the laws of most civilized nations. The thugs who have no regard for the laws or the courts should be locked up pronto!
@Qudseea probably you know about it
Well done PMLN.
Why to Blame N League for this, this know such act will be Suicide ,considering the are running very effective and very well organized anti-judiciary campaign . It can be done by N league Opposition members.
seems connected with Model Town.
This is traditional technique to bring justice under their thumb
Typical Sicilian mafia tactics from these goons!
part of Shareefs strategy to cause instability
Why we need "notice of the incident" and as "order" to arrest?
Is it not the job of police to arrest the attackers anyway?
How can be attack twice in less than twenty four hours. Were security persons sleeping after first attack
Any effort to attack judiciary should be considered an attack on Pakistan's vital institutions and should be dealt with an iron hand. If any party is found responsible then this party should be banned.
Real Sicilian mafia style action against the law.
Who is responsible for the security of Justices of the High and Supreme Court.
Big conspiracy against Democracy and Political parties.................
Cheap Nawaz can go at any heights.
He must have been aware of the first incident and reported to the security office. In which case the security must have been installed. Question: Why was the second event allowed to happen?
This is intimidation as we can all see. But our judiciary cannot be pressurized by such tactics. Those responsible for it should be brought to book without delay.
No rocket science is needed to know who ordered it.
These tactics wont work anymore..
The whole nation stands with our judiciary. The corrupt mafia is history.
Nxt Gov is of PTI under Imran Khan. InshAllah
The anti judiciary narrative by the leadership of PMLN have caused irreparable damage to the party. Now, this cowardly act of attacking judges may be a consequence of the fiery speeches of MLN leaders or a tactic of their opponents in politics. But one thing is clear that it will push further down already weakening country's largest political party.
Province of Punjab is becoming a jungle day by day. It should be split proportionately for better management and control. Hats off to our courageous and honorable judges who are watching over the interest for people of Pakistan.
It is very unexpected that within 24 hours the culprits fired on the house of the honorable Justice. Where is Law Enforcing Agencies and Local Govt. All LAE are engaged on VVIP duty. The lives of Politicians are valuable and other are not thing. I read the statement of CM Punjab, which in my mind is a very good joke and nothing.
Remember, what happened to Sicilian mafia's gang, as all were caught, identified, trialed in courts, sentenced for life and, in the end, all died behind the bars. History is likely to be repeated in due course!
This was done by Maryam.
Mafia doing their bit.
Please increase the security of honourable judges. They are fighting against mafia for our future generation
Classic mafia tactics. Your lordship this what you get when the case continues on and on. Finish the case promptly.no where in the western world this takes so long to try a corrup person. These guys are holding country hostage.
The comparison with Sicilian mafia was after all not too far off the mark.
Is this an opening to deploy rangers in Punjab?
Jungle rule!
indian conspiracy
Shoken to my core, governement should beef up security to apext judges and take effective steps to apprehend perpetrators those involved in this incident.
Fear and intimidation should never be allowed to succeed. These thugs should be brought to justice and those individuals behind this heinous act should also face severe punishment.
Nation is demanding a complete and thorough investigation of the incidents and immediate arrests of not only the attackers but those also who are behind the attacks. If an on duty SC judge is not safe how can we expect and ensure the safety of common public. This is highly condemnable
Arrest Nawaz, Shabaz and their children and interrogate until they acknowledge and identify the culprits. This should not go unpunished
Why cannot Lahore Administration provide protection to Hon Supreme Court Judges who live in Lahore ? This is a failure of the administration to foresee threat and be proactive.
It reminds us how the Administration in Lahore failed to protect Sri Lankan cricket team 9 years ago and the whole nation paid heavy price and deprived of international cricket for nearly a decade.