Pakistan successfully test launches enhanced version of Babur cruise missile

Pakistan on Saturday conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur cruise missile to bolster the country’s deterrence capabilities, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The tested missile — described by the ISPR as 'Babur Weapon System-1 (B)' — incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, at a range of 700 kilometres.

The Babur missile was unveiled in 2005 and since then has undergone several upgrades. It is a low-flying, terrain-hugging missile, which can hit targets both at land and sea with pinpoint accuracy, even in the absence of GPS navigation. It also has stealth features.

Equipped with the Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) technologies, it can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads.

Today’s launch was witnessed by the director general of Strategic Plans Division (SPD), chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission (Nescom), senior officers from SPD and strategic forces along with scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers of Nescom and National Defence College over the successful test launch.

The president and prime minister of Pakistan also conveyed their appreciation to scientists and engineers.