DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N's Bilal Virk announces defection to PTI

Fahad ChaudhryApril 14, 2018

Email


PTI chief Imran Khan welcoming Chaudhry Bilal Ahmed Virk into the fold at Bani Gala, Islamabad. —Photo by author
PTI chief Imran Khan welcoming Chaudhry Bilal Ahmed Virk into the fold at Bani Gala, Islamabad. —Photo by author

PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Sheikhupura, Chaudhry Bilal Ahmed Virk, has decided to join PTI, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

The lawmaker formally announced his decision after meeting with the PTI chief at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Virk expressed complete confidence in PTI's leadership and the party's manifesto.

"Imran Khan is a beacon of hope for the people of Punjab [who want] to rid the province of corruption," Virk said, adding that: "A certain family has robbed Punjab and the entire country of its resources for their personal gain."

It was quite clear he was referring to the Sharifs.

Criticising the family, he said they had "disrespected parliament and attacked government institutions to hide their own misdeeds".

He further accused them of rendering parliament "practically irrelevant" and said they had adopted "the practice of misusing parliament to mar the Constitution and threaten government institutions".

Virk stressed that the country did not need chaos and instead was in dire need of accountability "from the thieves looting it".

He claimed that Khan had become "the voice of the entire nation, especially the people of Punjab" and was confident that the future belonged to PTI and Pakistan.

The PTI chief welcomed Virk and his supporters into the fold.

"April 29 is the day to raise the foundations for a new Pakistan," he said.

Imran said that the people of Pakistan were ready to declare their support for the judiciary and institutions.

He also voiced his appreciation for the chief justice and his team for having made accountable a "powerful mafia".

Reiterating Virk's statements, he said that the Sharifs "had forced the nation into slavery, poverty and ignorance to amass wealth for their children".

"An era of ideological politics is returning to Pakistan," the PTI chief said before triumphantly adding that blackmailing institutions and escaping accountability will no longer be tolerated.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The wages of wheat

The wages of wheat

Trying to react to the market and to our needs is surely better than systematically doing the wrong thing.

Editorial

Updated April 14, 2018

Unsurprising verdict

THE decision was not unexpected, and few can be surprised that a lifetime disqualification is the result.
April 14, 2018

Curbs on diplomats

FIRST it was India, now it is the US. Pakistani diplomats in missions abroad may once again be caught in a broader...
April 14, 2018

A vaccination win

THE emerging hepatitis B vaccination strategy being effectively employed in KP, as a report in Dawn indicated...
Updated April 13, 2018

Slow pace of justice

THE phrase ‘speedy justice’ has become almost a platitude. Judges and politicians have uttered it ad nauseam; ...
April 13, 2018

Ascent of unreason

ON this day last year, we watched in horror scenes of a brutal lynching. By all accounts, Mashal Khan was dedicated...
April 13, 2018

Poor choice of envoy

FOREIGN Minister Khawaja Asif has risen to the defence of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s choice for ...