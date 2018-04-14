DAWN.COM

Wrestler Muhammad Inam bags first gold medal for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated April 14, 2018

Pakistan's Muhammad Inam takes a victory lap with his coaches — AP
Pakistani wrestler Muhammad Inam won a gold medal for Pakistan on Saturday, in the final of the Men’s Freestyle 86kg Gold Medal event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Taking place at Carrara Arena, in the last event for Pakistan, the 86kg-wrestler Inam in his final fight trashed Nigeria’s Bibo by 3:0.

In the first period of the fight, 29-year-old Inam won one technical point while Bibo failed to score any point. In the second period, Inam secured 2, 2, and 1 technical points to secure five points and subsequently finished with six points against Bibo’s nil.

Having secured six technical points, Inam was awarded three classification points and won the fight with 3:0 to win the first gold medal for Pakistan.

Earlier, in the semifinal of the event, Inam defeated Canadian Alexander Moore in style after securing four technical points against Moore's six. He was given Victory by Fall and thus, qualified for the final of the event.

In the 1/4 final, Inam dominated over Indian Somveer as he secured 10 points in the first period and did not let Somveer score a single technical point to win the fight, as he was given victory by Technical Superiority.

Inam poses with the rest of his category's competitors — AP
Inam in the 1/8 final of the same event defeated Australian Jayden Lawrence by 4:1. In the first period of the fight Inam secured nine technical points against Lawrence's four points while in the second period Inam secured five points to end with 14 technical points against Lawrence's four, winning four classification points to clinch the fight 4:1.

Pakistan on their last day at the games secured one gold and one bronze medal to finally take their tally to five in total where the wrestlers won four and weightlifter won one.

The spokesperson for the Pakistan Sports Board announced that gold medalist Muhammad Inam and bronze medalist Tayyab Raza will be given prizes of Rs5 million and Rs1m respectively for bringing home the accolades.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 14, 2018 04:29pm

Many congratulations for great achievement and, as a result, nation is proud of your achievement. Well done!

BhaRAT
Apr 14, 2018 04:29pm

Now Indians will come and say how many they’ve won when we’re not Interested to know at all

Goal
Apr 14, 2018 04:29pm

Congratulations to this ahlet

Citizen
Apr 14, 2018 04:32pm

Great news for Pakistan.

Jayadeep
Apr 14, 2018 04:32pm

Congrats

BhaRAT
Apr 14, 2018 04:33pm

Congratulations!!!!

HWH
Apr 14, 2018 04:33pm

Good job. But what is the position of pakistan in medal list?

Amar
Apr 14, 2018 04:34pm

Congratulations, Inam. A world class boxer. He has already proven his calibre many times in the past, including in 2010 CWG in Delhi, where he won gold. Unfortunate that the government of Pakistan did not support him when he asked for some money to prepare the Commonwealth Games 2018. Despite that, he managed to win. So, kudos. I hope the governments Pakistan and other South Asian countries do not let their sports persons down. Congrats Inam.

Mauryan
Apr 14, 2018 04:34pm

Congratulations... Pakistan for first Gold medal

Indese
Apr 14, 2018 04:37pm

That's great. India bagged at least 7 medals in wrestling as well. Great going.

dean
Apr 14, 2018 04:38pm

Very Well done !! Congratulations on a great achievement

BhaRAT
Apr 14, 2018 04:41pm

@HWH You can check by yourself

Ragu
Apr 14, 2018 04:42pm

Yet another great Pakistani athelete.

Khurram
Apr 14, 2018 04:48pm

He has created golden history for the country. Proud moment. Congratulations.

Chit Mantra
Apr 14, 2018 04:49pm

Well done Pakistan. Congratulations for gold medal.

SkyHawk
Apr 14, 2018 04:55pm

Congratulations. Thanks for bringing gold medal to Pakistan. The Nation is proud of you.

Neutral Indian
Apr 14, 2018 05:10pm

@HWH You make me cringe as an Indian. Please avoid petty minded attitude by putting down Pakistan and boasting about India. There is enough room for both India and Pakistan to improve in sport compared to western countries.

Maj Akash
Apr 14, 2018 05:16pm

Good show, Greetings from across the border.

Nasir
Apr 14, 2018 05:16pm

India has won 25 gold

Khakan Babar
Apr 14, 2018 05:23pm

Congratulations to the athletes.

Government of Pakistan needs to do more to support the athletes

Nasir
Apr 14, 2018 05:26pm

Congrats on this great achievement. With the sports facilities in shambles rather non existent in our country, athletes like inam are truly praiseworthy and true heroes of our nation.

Shy Guy
Apr 14, 2018 05:26pm

Wrestling comes naturally to subcontinent people... Great achievement... Nice to see Pakistan with a gold.

SKG
Apr 14, 2018 05:27pm

Congratulation, well done.Great going, you feel proud for such feat.

