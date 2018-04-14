DAWN.COM

10 more children die in Mithi due to viral infections and malnutrition

Hanif SamoonUpdated April 14, 2018

At least ten more children lost their lives in Sindh's Tharparkar district over the past 24 hours, due to the outbreak of viral infections and malnutrition in the region, sources in Mithi Civil Hospital told Dawn.

The children who lost their lives were hospitalised in Civil Hospital Mithi and included Nashad, 1 year old; Khalida, 2; Intizar Ali, three months old; Marvi four months old; Abida five months old; Marvi, 8; Khatoon, 6 months old, Aisha, 8 months old; Dhana, 3 months old; and Shanti 7 months old.

According to credible sources in the health department, with the death of 10 more infants the toll rose to 190 in this year alone, most of them having been brought to Civil Hospital Mithi for better treatment from nearby villages.

Speaking to local journalists, the parents of the ailing children and those whose children had lost their lives, deplored the unavailability of drugs and other medical facilities in nearby health units.

They claimed they had to travel hundreds of miles, in scorching heat, to bring their infected children to Mithi, due to which the condition of the children further deteriorated, and they died soon after.

Health and nutrition experts including Dr Shaikh Tanweer Ahmed of Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) have urged the government to take notice of the unabated deaths of the infants in Thar.

Despite repeated attempts, no local health officials could be contacted for their statement on the situation.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 14, 2018 03:26pm

What a grave and great tragedy? Where are the so-called elected, self-styled and self-declared leaders of Tharparker, Sindh-Islamic Republic of Pakistsn?

Alba
Apr 14, 2018 03:44pm

If they are malnourished they cannot fight off infections.

