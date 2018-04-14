US, UK and France's attack on Syria draws ire from Assad and allies
Western strikes early on Saturday hit Syrian military bases and chemical research centres in and around the capital, a monitor said, as the United States (US) announced a joint operation against the Damascus government.
“The Western coalition strikes targeted scientific research centres, several military bases, and the bases of the Republican Guard and Fourth Division in the capital Damascus and around it,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The US, France, and Britain announced a joint operation against Syria's government, a week after a suspected chemical attack outside the capital Damascus left more than 40 people dead.
The world leaders announced that the strikes targeted positions linked to the chemical weapons facilities of the Syrian government.
Moments after the announcement, loud blasts could be heard from the capital and large plumes of smoke emerged from its northern and eastern edges.
Syrian state media reported the joint operation and said there was preliminary information that a research centre northeast of the capital had been hit.
Since then, the Kremlin has condemned Western air strikes on Syria where its armed forces are backing President Bashar al-Assad.
“Russia severely condemns the attack on Syria where Russian military are helping the lawful government in the fight with terrorism,” the Kremlin said in a statement, its first reaction to the strikes.
Russia also said that is calling an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council — where it is a permanent member — over Western strikes on Syria.
“Russia is calling an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the aggressive actions of the US and its allies,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
The US and Europe have both slapped sanctions on the Syrian Scientific Studied and Research Centre for its links to chemical weapons production in Syria.
Syria says West's 'brutal, barbaric aggression will fail'
Syria's government denounced the strikes on its military installations as a “brutal, barbaric aggression” that violated international law.
“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the brutal American-British-French aggression against Syria, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law,” the foreign ministry said.
State news agency SANA also reported the attack, but said it was “doomed to fail”.
Western powers blamed President Bashar al-Assad, but Syria and its ally Russia categorically denied the claims and accused the West of “fabricating” the incident to justify military action.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was set to begin its investigation inside the Eastern Ghouta town of Douma on Saturday, just hours after the strikes.
Syria's foreign ministry said the strikes aimed to block their work.
“The timing of the aggression coincides with the arrival of the OPCW mission to Syria to investigate the alleged chemical attack in Douma, and mainly aims at hindering the mission's work and preempting its results,” it said in comments carried by state news agency SANA.
The ministry said it was an “attempt to block the exposure of their lies and fabrications”.
It said the United States, Britain and France launched around 110 missiles on Syria, but air defences shot most of them down.
The Russian military also said that Syrian air defence systems intercepted 71 out of 103 cruise missiles that were launched.
An ally of the Assad regime, Russia reacted with fury at West's strikes on Syria and called for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council. In a statement, Kremlin said that it “severely condemns the attack on Syria where Russian military are helping the lawful government in the fight with terrorism”.
Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov also warned that “such actions will not be left without consequences”.
The Iranian government, another Syrian ally, called the attacks a "clear violation of international rules and laws” while Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei termed the US President Donald Trump, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Theresa May as “criminals”.
Three civilians were wounded in the Homs attacks, the Syrian ministry said, but it did not give a toll for Damascus or mention any combatant casualties.
Lebanese movement Hezbollah, an ally of the Syrian regime, sharply condemned the strikes, saying the attackers would not achieve their objectives.
“America's war against Syria, and against the region's peoples and resistance movement, will not achieve its aims,” the group said in a statement published on its War Media Channel.
Several missiles hit a research centre in Barzeh, north of Damascus, “destroying a building that included scientific labs and a training centre,” SANA reported.
State media published images of a cloud of reddish smoke hanging over the capital and said that air defences were activated to block the attack.
But it said skies were clear over Aleppo in the north, Hasakeh in the northeast, and Latakia and Tartus along the western coast, where key Syrian and Russian military installations are located.
Attack on Syria was "right and legal" — Western allies voice their support for missile strikes
As explosives lit up Damuscus skies, Trump spoke from the White House, saying that the US and its allies had launched an attack on Syria in order to deter Assad from carrying out more chemical attacks.
“The evil and the despicable attack left mothers and fathers, infants and children, thrashing in pain and gasping for air. These are not the actions of a man; they are crimes of a monster instead,” Trump said.
Talking to reporters on Saturday, British Prime Minister Theresa May insisted the West's attack on Syria was "right and legal to take military action together with our closest allies to alleviate further humanitarian suffering by degrading the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability".
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called it a “necessary and appropriate military intervention”, while Turkey "welcomed the operation which has eased humanity's conscience in the face of the attack in Douma".
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also issued a statement, favouring the strike on Syria, saying that it "will reduce the regime's ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons".
The European Union also announced that it will "stand with its allies on the side of justice".
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all member states to "show restraint" and avoid any actions "that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people".
Rights organisation Amnesty International asked Western forces to take precautions in order to "minimise harm to civilians in any military action".
All stakeholders must exercise restraint and find ways to peaceful solution, of the humanitarian debacles, humanitarian tragedies & crisis.
Trump to Putin: It is NOT business as usual. There is a new Sheriff in town.
There is no proof who carried out the chemical attack. If the attacker knew it will make the job of USA , France and UK easier then we all know why the chemical attack happened !!
Trump's diversion tactic to move attention away from his lime light stories!
Well done. This proves that attempts to divide and weaken the west with false propaganda has failed. When it counts the west will come together in decisive action.
Now its Russian turn to target Nato defense system in Syria. Mr Trump, u will learn a lesson so let the war come.
Why don't they strike Bashar Asad' residence and his office. It look like just a drama and they do not try to hurt the regime seriously.
dont understand estimate trump. he is not afraid to take decision. Now I feel he is good and make world terrorism free, pressing right buttons
Just a joke and fire work.
Where is turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia? Isn’t it a high time for Muslims unity!
Such a lying when in Past the destroyed all the chemical weapon and still claim that this attack was by the government and Moreover , Syrian government and Russian have invited the Organization to investigate but still they attack them .
Let the games begin.
This is the power which United states have showed despite several warnings from Russia. Russian thinks they could face usa but in their dreams
US is already bankrupt by unnecessary wars, soon Europe too will fall under deep dept and recession by joining US war.
Hope this is not the beginning of armegeddon.
An attempt to strengthen ISIS
Great news.
Russia and china can't do anything against usa. Russia was talking big but now they are silent and can't dare to challenge usa. Usa is still the real boss.
American and the BRitians are the REAL terrorists. As the Syria war is coming to an end and the victory for Russia and the Syrian people is near, these demons plan false attacks to destroy the peace process. They have been doing the same thing in Afghanistan also
If alleged chemical weapons productions sites are to be hit, then they should start hitting first the US, UK, France and Israel who are the founders in production of chemical weapons and even using them. But the biased world prefers to look the other way.
I read "They lied about Iraq. They lies about Libya. They are lieing about Syria."
It was Western-led rebbels who used the chemical weapons according to Russia and Syria and now they are using it as a pretext to bomb.
We all know by now that USA, Britain and France have no interests in Muslim lives. If they had they would have stopped the blockade of Yemen where up to 7 million people are starving to death acvording to UN.
One by one they are targeting Muslim countries. The anti-immigration and far-right parties in Europe and Israel are very happy with this bombing.
Assad and WMD users put on notice yet again.
The question still remains, why would Assad use Chemical weapons against his own people? Or is it the handiwork of those forces who find war always a profitable business proposition?
Very sad day for the peaceful people.
Too little too late
With a weeks notice, the Russians left to have a holiday and will be back soon after.
US will pay for this. They don't stand a chance against a joint Russia-China attack.
Isn't the same story as they found WMD in Iraq and Allied forces are still looking for those WMD.
US shows that he is real boss of world.Next target would be terrorist harbor states and locations. US has already warn about it. Hope Trump will walk the talk
Just like weapons of mass destruction found in iraq.... Real terrorists are American forces...
@Gaurav It is easy to start WAR but the consequences are too bad. Its not a street fight dear.
Where are Russian new missiles.when putin is going to use them on USA.
Who is next ?
End of the day there is only one superpower and it is US
It's time for Assad to step down.
It is really surprising that there has been deathly silence from the Middle East and brotherhood world when chemical attack killed children along with adults. Not a sneeze...
Bashar-Al-Assad is the cruelest war criminal in the history and the killer of his own innocent people, including little children. He has been killing people using the notorious and banned chemical gas weapons (including chlorine gas and nerve agent Sarin) and Putin is helping him cling to power. This can not go on like this. Assad must be stopped and punished at all cost for committing war crimes against humanity. USA and NATO should completely eliminate all the chemical weapons, materials, chemical weapon labs, and its related equipment Assad possesses and uses against his own people in Syria. UN commission should take notice of these worst human rights violations going on in Syria by Assad because there is now enough evidence available to convict Bashar-Al-Asad of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Current events are quickly escalating towards world war III
Syrian war was coming to an end. ISIS lost territory and there was only one city left which was also half rid off. West (and Sauidi Arabia) could not tolerate this and we see what they are doing now. The chemical attack was orchestrated by the West.
a major wake up call for Al Assad?...perhaps he will hesitate to use chemical weapons against civilians again?...and now he know his Russian air defenses are useless against western missiles...
@Moiz sheikh it doesn't matter who can start a war, all that matters is who can afford a war.
@Gaurav Days shall come USA is no more boss. its down fall already started.
Wow USA is the real protecter of human rights it didn't bombed Japan with nukes and didn't killed civilians in Iraq Afghanistan and Vietnam USA also helped thousands of Muslim butchered in Myanmar and now everywhere even in pelestain civilians are safe except syria
This is invasion and war declared by them.
An other blatant breach of sovereignty of a country on the basis of concocted story and that too without the sanction of UN this is called might is right
@anand "Assad and WMD users put on notice yet again" You still believe in the lies of USA and UK WMD the biggest lie of the century millions of people have been died in Middle East due to this greatest lie of USA and UK
Another regime change and the destruction of a country!
Millions of people lost their lives, families, jobs, homes...
Unfortunately, this was evident and inevitable under the present prevailing circumstances. However, millitary strike of any kind, design or type is never going to resolve anything because violence always begets even more violence.
@Prateik "It's time for Assad to step down" Why ? who gave the right to USA and its cronies to change the governments of sovereign countries ? only people of Syria can decide about the fate of Assad not USA and UK who have already destroyed half of Middle East on the basis of their biggest lie about WMD in Iraq
Big talk and small action. Nothing but token strikes, to demolisch some small warehouses, using missles costing $1 each.... These are the three musekters , UK, US and France - the axis of arrogance and bullying around the world
False Flag operation to destroy Syria... Media will never criticise UK, France, USA .... sad to see so many countries being invaded for their resources in the name of terrorism... even the weapons which the real terrorists use is supplied by these countries...may we unite against evil ... may we unite... send light & love... May Lord Shiva save us
What else can Neeru Asad and his so-called allies say at this crucial juncture in time and history? Do they have the conviction, the guts, the power, resources, technology and the grit to give a befitting reply to the U.S., France and the U.K.? If not, then please either put-up or shut-up.
MBS from KSA visited all three countries recently. may be he purchased these strikes.
There should b ZERO tolerance for chemical weapons. Syria should stop using them.
Bullies of the West US, UK and France united. Their bombing of Seyria is against the international law, the very law they proclaim to protect. As if the poor people of Seyria have not suffered enough from a civil war fanned and funded by the same bullies and their clients. More bombs will only worsen the plight of long suffering people of Seyria. These bullies are no friends of humanity, just look at their record of taking in the Seyrian refugees- next to nil. Just hoping that somehow they can get a regime change. But why is it that only Muslim countries are candidates for western instigated regime change.
Getting RID of the Saudi government and only then will you have peace in the middle east
Killing 40 with bombs or chemicals how is it different Not that chemicals were used
This attack seems amid for avert investigative team that was heading for investigation of chemical attack. World should know USA attacked Iraq for chemical weapons allegation killed millions, same in Libya killed million of people, still country is in turmoil, now in Syria. Let UN and international organisation to do independent investigation, let people choose their future with peace.
"The US - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries.
OPCW was to start investigation today and US ,UK and France didn’t want chemical inspections results
International law violation again by the same criminals
Pakistan should support Russia and Syria as Pakistan is also a future target for US and the Saudis would drop Pakistan at first sight of trouble
Greater Israel in the making
This attack is all for sake of Israel
Give peace a chance
The major loss is Syria's followed by Iran and Russia, since there bases are in Syria, the so called Allies US|UK|France are either based in Turkey or the sea. Russia has a lot at stake but, knowing Russia they will dare not retaliate.Eventually in case of any casualties, Syrians will suffer more, why can't the Allies just leave Syria alone and let Assad live in peace.
@Zak US is a War Economy. They would go bankrupt if they didn’t go to war