Imran says SC rulings paving way for ‘new’ Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leaders termed the decision announced by the Supreme Court on Friday regarding the period of disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) a historic verdict, completely in line with the Constitution and urged the government to accept it graciously instead of confronting the judiciary.

Addressing a large public gathering at Daska city’s congested Fawara Chowk, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said all verdicts of the Supreme Court against the corrupt leadership of the country were paving the way for a “new” Pakistan.

Mr Khan said he saluted the apex court for taking bold decisions.

PPP says Nawaz to blame for bringing it upon himself

Terming Nawaz Sharif’s ouster from politics a great blessing for the nation, he said they were building a new Pakistan with the support of the oppressed. He added that a new, better and golden regime would soon begin in the country.

Mr Khan vowed to continue the PTI’s struggle against the corrupt by advocating speedy justice to everyone with the sole aim of bringing prosperity everywhere in the country.

He said justice would be brought to everyone and every stolen penny would be recovered from the plunderers, including senior leaders of the ruling party.

He said now it was the PTI’s turn to be in government, with the power of the masses. People disappointed by corrupt politicians had their hopes in the PTI and were ready to reject the same old faces of corruption, he added.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering at Wazirabad, Mr Khan pledged that the PTI would pave the way for great progress and prosperity, eliminating poverty and unemployment in the process.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House in Islamabad said that the apex court had issued a verdict in accordance with the Constitution. He said Articles 62 and 63 were bestowed by former dictator Ziaul Haq, but Nawaz Sharif had endorsed them himself.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had repeatedly asked Mr Sharif to let parliament decide the fate of politicians. He said that in the past the provisions had been abused by dictators and democratic forces wanted to amend the clauses. However, the former prime minister did not listen and went to the Supreme Court instead.

The opposition leader said Nawaz Sharif had himself in the past supported Article 62 and was now caught in his own trap. Articles 62 and 63 could have been eliminated through the 18th Amendment but Mr Sharif did not agree with the PPP.

He said Mr Sharif should now accept the verdict and not engage in further confrontation with the judiciary.

Responding to a question, Mr Shah said parliament could revisit the controversial articles if the issue was brought to the floor of the house.

In a tweet, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari supported the Supreme Court’s decision but maintained that the fate of politicians should be decided by people. Unfortunately, he said, Nawaz Sharif had brought it upon himself for not supporting the PPP in amending the two articles.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan in a statement urged Nawaz Sharif to accept the decision of the Supreme Court.

Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq hailed the decision and called upon the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to reopen the 150 mega corruption cases as soon as possible. In a statement, he said the decision was necessary to ensure clean and transparent politics.

He also stressed the need for bringing back the looted wealth of the country from offshore banks and requested Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to form a mechanism to address the flow of money internationally.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2018