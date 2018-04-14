Iran eyes CPEC with growing interest after port visit

KARACHI: Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urbanisation Abbas Akhoundi expressed keen interest in exploring avenues available under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The minister is leading a high level Iranian delegation which visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Friday.

Akhoundi also showed interest in transshipment cargo handling. He said that Iran is keen to work with Pakistan for interconnection linkage between Karachi Port and Bandar Abbas as well as the development of tourism and facilitation of ‘zaireen’ (religious pilgrims).

He further said there was ample space of 204,000 hectares available at Bandar Abbas for promoting transshipment cargo handling facility.

KPT Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar briefed the Iranian delegation about various projects.

He said the port is currently working on the expansion programme under the 10-Year Karachi Port Improvement Plan.

The Iranian delegation took keen interest in the deepwater container port project of KPT along with other future projects including the multipurpose bulk terminal, cargo village, LNG terminal and port elevated expressway.

The KPT chairman said that special care has been taken for opening up investment opportunities in marine sector for private sector.

The Iranian delegation was also given a tour of the South Asia Pakistan Terminals Ltd at the Deepwater Container Port.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2018